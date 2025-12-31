CIB highlights 10 high-profile cases from 2025

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has highlighted 10 high-profile cases from 2025, saying many involved crimes that caused damage to lives, property and public confidence. CIB said it arrested suspects in 29,413 cases over the year—averaging more than 80 cases per day.
The bureau’s 10 headline cases were outlined as follows:
1) “Naree Phikhat Phra” operation (monastic-related probe)
The Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Division (PACC) worked with relevant agencies in an operation dubbed “Naree Phikhat Phra”, arresting Wilawan (surname withheld), also known as “Sika Golf”, in Nonthaburi on allegations including supporting official misconduct, receiving stolen property and money laundering. Investigators said they tracked financial flows totalling 385 million baht over three years, with links largely connected to online gambling. Authorities said evidence found during searches suggested the suspect used content as leverage for extortion and blackmail.
CIB also cited the Wat Rai Khing case involving the former abbot, who was accused of embezzling temple funds worth hundreds of millions of baht, with transfers allegedly linked to an individual connected to an online gambling case. Investigators said they examined 51 bank accounts, and cited transaction volumes of about 2 billion baht in accounts linked to the suspect network.
2) Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu donation embezzlement case
CIB said it arrested Alongkot, a former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, and “Mor B”, also known as Seksan (surname withheld), over alleged mishandling of donated funds raised online. Authorities said donations into the relevant accounts from 2019 to 2025 totalled more than 300 million baht.
CIB later expanded the investigation and said it recovered assets allegedly linked to the case, including land title deeds and rights covering more than 7,200 rai, plus 60 vehicles, with a combined value described as exceeding 10 billion baht.
3) “Cut Down Scam” operation (personal data trade)
CIB said it dismantled a network accused of trading personal data—around 9 million records—described as a key enabler for call-centre scams. Authorities said more than 4,000 victims were reported, with losses exceeding 290 million baht, and arrested six suspects.
4) “9.9 Fake Company” operation (bogus investment scam)
The Technology Crime Suppression Division raided a network accused of using shell companies to lure victims into a fake stock-trading scheme, arresting 15 suspects (14 Thais and one Chinese national). CIB said the group posed as assistants linked to a well-known Thai investor, used chat groups and a trading site interface to build trust, and then cut contact after victims transferred larger sums. Seized assets were valued at about 21 million baht.
5) “Operation Crypto Phantom” (illegal USDT exchange network)
CIB said it cracked down on illegal “over-the-counter” exchanges of USDT (USD Tether) that bypassed licensed exchanges, citing more than 1,000 transactions and flows totalling 425,104,595 USDT—valued at more than 14 billion baht. Searches were conducted at eight locations across Phuket, Chonburi and Bangkok, with five suspects facing legal action. Authorities said the activity carried high risks and could facilitate money laundering.
6) “Anti Tax Fraud Operation” (VAT fraud)
CIB and the Revenue Department said they dismantled a VAT refund fraud network in two phases, with alleged losses totalling more than 2.1 billion baht.
Phase 1 involved raids at 14 locations and the arrest of 10 suspects over alleged false invoicing and VAT credit claims. Phase 2, launched in November, arrested nine more suspects and expanded searches across four provinces, with authorities citing an additional loss of more than 1 billion baht.
7) “Switch-Off Discord Monarch” (online exploitation case)
The Anti-Trafficking Division said it arrested seven administrators and four individuals accused of conducting obscene live-streams, including alleged exploitation involving minors, via a Discord server with 117,872 members. Authorities said the group ran the operation in an organised manner and used deceptive tactics to extract money from viewers. CIB said it also assisted a 17-year-old victim in the case.
8) Transnational scam syndicate crackdown
CIB, working with other agencies, said it arrested 29 suspects in an operation targeting a transnational scam and money-laundering network, with warrants issued for 42 people. Authorities said 13 suspects remained at large, including three believed to be overseas, and said assets worth around 10 billion baht were seized, including luxury vehicles, a yacht, cash and land.
9) “Take Down Mafia” operations (southern organised crime)
CIB said its long-running campaign against organised crime in the South targeted drug networks, hired-gun groups and influential figures. In one case, authorities cited five arrests and asset seizures worth about 8 million baht. In another operation in November linked to illegal gambling networks, CIB said it arrested six suspects across multiple provinces and seized assets worth more than 10 million baht.
10) Highway Police car “laundering” network
CIB said it arrested nine suspects accused of renting cars and stealing them, forging documents, changing registration details and reselling vehicles online.
Authorities said the network had a clear division of roles and cited financial flows of more than 40 million baht, alleging the group laundered an average of about four vehicles per month over the past year.
CIB said the 10 cases reflect only part of its year’s work, and that Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, will continue leading CIB efforts in 2026, with a focus on professionalism, impartiality and standing with the public.