CIB highlights 10 high-profile cases from 2025

5) “Operation Crypto Phantom” (illegal USDT exchange network)

CIB said it cracked down on illegal “over-the-counter” exchanges of USDT (USD Tether) that bypassed licensed exchanges, citing more than 1,000 transactions and flows totalling 425,104,595 USDT—valued at more than 14 billion baht. Searches were conducted at eight locations across Phuket, Chonburi and Bangkok, with five suspects facing legal action. Authorities said the activity carried high risks and could facilitate money laundering.

6) “Anti Tax Fraud Operation” (VAT fraud)

CIB and the Revenue Department said they dismantled a VAT refund fraud network in two phases, with alleged losses totalling more than 2.1 billion baht.

Phase 1 involved raids at 14 locations and the arrest of 10 suspects over alleged false invoicing and VAT credit claims. Phase 2, launched in November, arrested nine more suspects and expanded searches across four provinces, with authorities citing an additional loss of more than 1 billion baht.

7) “Switch-Off Discord Monarch” (online exploitation case)

The Anti-Trafficking Division said it arrested seven administrators and four individuals accused of conducting obscene live-streams, including alleged exploitation involving minors, via a Discord server with 117,872 members. Authorities said the group ran the operation in an organised manner and used deceptive tactics to extract money from viewers. CIB said it also assisted a 17-year-old victim in the case.

8) Transnational scam syndicate crackdown

CIB, working with other agencies, said it arrested 29 suspects in an operation targeting a transnational scam and money-laundering network, with warrants issued for 42 people. Authorities said 13 suspects remained at large, including three believed to be overseas, and said assets worth around 10 billion baht were seized, including luxury vehicles, a yacht, cash and land.

9) “Take Down Mafia” operations (southern organised crime)

CIB said its long-running campaign against organised crime in the South targeted drug networks, hired-gun groups and influential figures. In one case, authorities cited five arrests and asset seizures worth about 8 million baht. In another operation in November linked to illegal gambling networks, CIB said it arrested six suspects across multiple provinces and seized assets worth more than 10 million baht.

10) Highway Police car “laundering” network

CIB said it arrested nine suspects accused of renting cars and stealing them, forging documents, changing registration details and reselling vehicles online.

Authorities said the network had a clear division of roles and cited financial flows of more than 40 million baht, alleging the group laundered an average of about four vehicles per month over the past year.

CIB said the 10 cases reflect only part of its year’s work, and that Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, will continue leading CIB efforts in 2026, with a focus on professionalism, impartiality and standing with the public.