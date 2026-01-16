Police officers dismissed over illegal release of Chinese fugitives

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) held a high-level press conference on Friday (January 16) to address a major corruption investigation involving the illegal release of Chinese detainees.
Led by Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General, alongside senior officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and the Immigration Bureau (IB), the briefing detailed the systemic failure and criminal misconduct of several officers.
The investigation was triggered in January 2025 following an inquiry from the Chinese Embassy regarding Ma Guangxu (also known as Ah Hang).
Ma, a suspect wanted by Chinese authorities, disappeared after being taken from an immigration detention centre under the pretext of further legal proceedings in Thailand.
Despite his completed sentence in Thailand, he was never deported as required.
Following an order from Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, an internal probe uncovered a pattern of misconduct between 2021 and 2025:
Kitrat has ordered a nationwide audit of all immigration releases over the past 10 years. The RTP has divided the corrective mission into five key areas:
"Whether these syndicates are exploiting a loophole or operating with a criminal mindset, I affirm that every single step of the process must be thoroughly scrutinised. We are committed to uncovering how these gaps were used," Trairong said.
"If wrongdoing is proven, it will be treated as the fabrication of evidence to create false legal cases from the onset, specifically designed to help suspects evade deportation. However, at this stage, we cannot conclude yet, as we must ensure fairness to all parties involved," he added.