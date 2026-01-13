Yodchanan vows to heed TCC on new laws, tackle corruption

He said the country needed a clear foundation so that within four to eight years it could become a high-income economy, adding that innovation and competitiveness must go hand in hand.

After the discussions, both sides posed for photographs.

TCC welcomes plan, offers recommendations

Poj and Yodchanan later briefed reporters on the outcome of the talks.

Poj said Pheu Thai had outlined its plans to drive the economy and society if it became the next coalition leader.

“We see this as a good and progressive plan for changing economic and social policy,” he said.

He added that the chamber had offered recommendations to ensure alignment with likely developments and political expectations, and said the TCC remained open to proposals from all parties and would share information with board members.

Focus on new growth engines, anti-corruption and digital government

Yodchanan said the discussion centred on adding value to existing economic engines while developing new ones.

He said closer public-private coordination and an openness to listening were essential, particularly on legislation, so that all sectors could move forward.

He also called for a comprehensive anti-corruption push, saying serious action was needed for the country to progress. On digital government, he said regulations must be integrated, and that simplifying them should begin with key core industries as a starting point.

