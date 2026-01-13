Yodchanan vows to heed TCC on new laws, tackle corruption

Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat on Tuesday told the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) that a Pheu Thai-led government would take business views into account when drafting and enacting new laws, and would pursue a tougher anti-corruption drive.
Yodchanan made the pledge during a pre-election meeting with the TCC and the Board of Trade of Thailand to exchange views on economic issues and national development.
Yodchanan led a delegation that included Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Pheu Thai’s election director, and Prommin Lertsuridej, a Pheu Thai party-list candidate.
TCC chairman Poj Aramwattananont welcomed the Pheu Thai representatives and introduced them to board executives.
Yodchanan said Pheu Thai wanted to present its economic platforms to seek feedback from the private sector on whether they were workable.
“This is better than pushing ahead with policies without first checking whether they are truly practical,” he said.
He added that while new laws should benefit the public, the government should also consider the views of business operators.
Yodchanan said economic and political problems must be addressed, warning that if confidence weakens, the balance would be undermined and investment would not materialise.
He said the country needed a clear foundation so that within four to eight years it could become a high-income economy, adding that innovation and competitiveness must go hand in hand.
After the discussions, both sides posed for photographs.
Poj and Yodchanan later briefed reporters on the outcome of the talks.
Poj said Pheu Thai had outlined its plans to drive the economy and society if it became the next coalition leader.
“We see this as a good and progressive plan for changing economic and social policy,” he said.
He added that the chamber had offered recommendations to ensure alignment with likely developments and political expectations, and said the TCC remained open to proposals from all parties and would share information with board members.
Focus on new growth engines, anti-corruption and digital government
Yodchanan said the discussion centred on adding value to existing economic engines while developing new ones.
He said closer public-private coordination and an openness to listening were essential, particularly on legislation, so that all sectors could move forward.
He also called for a comprehensive anti-corruption push, saying serious action was needed for the country to progress. On digital government, he said regulations must be integrated, and that simplifying them should begin with key core industries as a starting point.