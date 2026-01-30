Royal Thai Navy Finds Landmines and IEDs in Trat, Swift Action to Clear Explosives

On January 30, 2026, RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that on January 29, 2026, the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit (HTMU) of the Royal Thai Navy discovered and safely removed five landmines in the Chamrark area, Muang District, Trat Province.

These included three Type-72 anti-personnel mines, one PMN-2 mine, and one MD 82 B mine.

The Navy followed strict safety protocols while clearing the explosives to ensure public safety.

This operation is part of an ongoing mission to clear explosive remnants in Trat Province, an area that has seen significant military conflict. The Navy has successfully cleared 29,242 square metres of land in previous operations.

In addition to the landmines, explosive ordnance disposal teams discovered three items of abandoned ordnance in the Nong Ri area (Ban Sam Lang) in Chamrark, Muang District, Trat Province. These included one improvised explosive device (IED), one B40 grenade round, and one M6 fuse. All of these items were safely disposed of according to technical procedures to prevent potential harm to the public.



The Royal Thai Navy affirms its commitment to ensuring the security and safety of citizens living in border areas. The Navy’s actions align with Thailand's obligations under the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

The Navy is requesting the cooperation of the public to stay clear of any suspicious objects and to immediately report any discoveries to local authorities to prevent accidents.