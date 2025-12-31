Navy arrests six Chinese nationals trying to cross into Cambodia

The navy said the detainees were handled strictly in line with the law, including Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act 2022, with officials instructed to respect human dignity, protect basic rights and provide humanitarian care, while ensuring transparent and fair legal proceedings.

The Royal Thai Navy, through the CTBDC, which is responsible for security along Thailand’s eastern border, said it would continue integrating operations with other security agencies and step up surveillance and enforcement to prevent illegal cross-border movement and ensure Thailand is not used as a transit route or support base for transnational criminal networks.