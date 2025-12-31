NARIT invites public to watch Jupiter at opposition

National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has invited the public to observe Jupiter at opposition on the night of National Children’s Day on January 10, 2026.
NARIT said on its website and Facebook page that it will organise “NARIT AstroFest 2026” to mark the event, which occurs about every 13 months.
The festival will be held at one astronomy park and four regional observatories:
It said AstroFest 2026 will run from 9am-10pm, with daytime activities and night-time observing, when Jupiter is near its closest approach for the year.
Jupiter opposition is when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Jupiter. Because Earth orbits the Sun faster than Jupiter, this alignment happens roughly every 13 months, bringing Jupiter into an ideal viewing position.