Jun Yesung edges ahead of Lee Yewon as Natthakritta leads Thai charge at Rejuran

Lee stays within striking distance

Hot on her heels, however, is former KLPGA No.1 Lee Yewon, who carded a three-under-par 69 to remain firmly in contention on 11-under-par 205.

The nine-time KLPGA champion has been remarkably consistent all week and has yet to record a bogey through 54 holes. With a reputation for thriving in hot conditions — highlighted by her victory in Phuket two years ago — Lee will head into Sunday’s final round as a strong contender for the title.

Currently ranked ninth on the KLPGA Tour, Lee is also chasing a milestone 10th career victory, having last lifted a trophy at the 17th Doosan Match Play in May last year.

Natthakritta keeps Thai hopes alive

Thailand’s top contender, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, also kept herself firmly in the title race after posting a three-under-par 69 to reach nine-under-par 207, three shots behind the leader.

Her round included three birdies, two bogeys and a spectacular eagle that electrified the home crowd.

The eagle came at the par-five 11th, where Natthakritta launched a superb 230-yard second shot that finished just two yards from the flag before she calmly converted the putt.

“I played well overall today, but my putting wasn’t quite there and I dropped shots on two holes,” said the 23-year-old Thai star. “Even though I’m three strokes behind, I still feel I have a chance because I’m confident playing on this course.”

She also delighted spectators with a precise tee shot at the iconic floating 17th, hitting it to just 3.5 feet from 138.5 yards before tapping in for birdie.

“That eagle hole was played perfectly — it’s definitely a shot I want to remember,” she said. “It’s just a little disappointing that I couldn’t make birdie on the final hole because that would have moved me closer to the leader.”

Natthakritta is competing in her first event after several months away from tournament play.

Others remain in the hunt

Also sitting three shots off the pace are overnight co-leader Kim Gahui, who slipped back with a 71, along with Kim Shihyun and Lee Seungyeon, who both posted rounds of 70.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Nemittra Juntanaket endured a difficult day after her promising start to the tournament. Following two impressive opening rounds, she slumped to an 82, dropping to tied 69th at three-over-par 219.

Season opener backed by major partners

The Rejuran Championship marks the opening tournament of the 2026 KLPGA Tour season. The event is being played over 72 holes in a four-day stroke-play format, with the field cut to the top 60 players and ties after 36 holes.

The tournament is primarily supported by Rejuran and PharmaResearch, alongside partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Amazing Thailand), K-Food, K-Berry, Thailand Post, UIH, CERAGEM, TP Mills, WAAC, Nolbu, Monkey Travel, Smith & Leather, Golf Pride, SBS Golf, Golf Plus and Quad Sports.