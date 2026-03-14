Jun Yesung edges ahead of Lee Yewon as Natthakritta leads Thai charge at Rejuran

Jun Yesung moved into pole position heading into the final round of the Bt22.44 million Rejuran Championship after firing a five-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead at Amata Spring Country Club on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Korean overcame an early setback with a bogey at the third hole before catching fire with six birdies, including a superb run of three consecutive birdies from the 11th to the 13th. Her impressive round lifted her to a three-day total of 12-under-par 204, edging her ahead of tournament favourite Lee Yewon.
Jun said she had set a modest target before the round after dealing with tough wind conditions earlier in the week.
“Because the wind had been quite strong yesterday, I thought shooting around three-under would be a good score today,” Jun said. “I ended up finishing five-under, so I’m very happy to do better than my goal.”
The Korean now finds herself in a strong position to end a lengthy title drought, with her only tour victory coming at the Queens Crown in 2021.
“When I feel nervous, I sometimes rush my play, so I’m trying to stay calm and keep a steady rhythm,” she said. “I worked hard to prepare for this event, and I want to stay focused until the final hole.”
Jun also revealed that she spent part of her off-season training in the United States in preparation for the new season.
Hot on her heels, however, is former KLPGA No.1 Lee Yewon, who carded a three-under-par 69 to remain firmly in contention on 11-under-par 205.
The nine-time KLPGA champion has been remarkably consistent all week and has yet to record a bogey through 54 holes. With a reputation for thriving in hot conditions — highlighted by her victory in Phuket two years ago — Lee will head into Sunday’s final round as a strong contender for the title.
Currently ranked ninth on the KLPGA Tour, Lee is also chasing a milestone 10th career victory, having last lifted a trophy at the 17th Doosan Match Play in May last year.
Thailand’s top contender, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, also kept herself firmly in the title race after posting a three-under-par 69 to reach nine-under-par 207, three shots behind the leader.
Her round included three birdies, two bogeys and a spectacular eagle that electrified the home crowd.
The eagle came at the par-five 11th, where Natthakritta launched a superb 230-yard second shot that finished just two yards from the flag before she calmly converted the putt.
“I played well overall today, but my putting wasn’t quite there and I dropped shots on two holes,” said the 23-year-old Thai star. “Even though I’m three strokes behind, I still feel I have a chance because I’m confident playing on this course.”
She also delighted spectators with a precise tee shot at the iconic floating 17th, hitting it to just 3.5 feet from 138.5 yards before tapping in for birdie.
“That eagle hole was played perfectly — it’s definitely a shot I want to remember,” she said. “It’s just a little disappointing that I couldn’t make birdie on the final hole because that would have moved me closer to the leader.”
Natthakritta is competing in her first event after several months away from tournament play.
Also sitting three shots off the pace are overnight co-leader Kim Gahui, who slipped back with a 71, along with Kim Shihyun and Lee Seungyeon, who both posted rounds of 70.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Nemittra Juntanaket endured a difficult day after her promising start to the tournament. Following two impressive opening rounds, she slumped to an 82, dropping to tied 69th at three-over-par 219.
The Rejuran Championship marks the opening tournament of the 2026 KLPGA Tour season. The event is being played over 72 holes in a four-day stroke-play format, with the field cut to the top 60 players and ties after 36 holes.
The tournament is primarily supported by Rejuran and PharmaResearch, alongside partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Amazing Thailand), K-Food, K-Berry, Thailand Post, UIH, CERAGEM, TP Mills, WAAC, Nolbu, Monkey Travel, Smith & Leather, Golf Pride, SBS Golf, Golf Plus and Quad Sports.