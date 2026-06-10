Medical software startup develops AI to support Japanese surgeons

By 2043, the headcount of Japanese gastroenterological surgeons aged 65 or under is projected to plummet by 50 per cent from the roughly 16,000 recorded in 2023, according to data from the Japanese Society of Gastroenterological Surgery.

This looming deficit stems from a gruelling professional environment that deters recruits, even as the country's ageing population drives cancer cases toward an expected peak around 2040.

Such a scarcity of younger clinicians threatens to disrupt the traditional mentorship model, where surgical techniques are traditionally passed down through the close observation of seasoned specialists.

In response to this impending healthcare emergency, the Japanese government is actively funding private enterprises to innovate artificial intelligence systems capable of alleviating the intense pressures on medical staff.

Because pioneering these computational platforms demands massive capital injections and high-performance computing resources, the nation's industry ministry has provided essential backing to a Tokyo-based startup named Direava.

The firm is building an AI solution aimed squarely at tackling these systemic hurdles.