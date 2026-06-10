Japan and Malaysia pledge to boost maritime security and AI ties

During a joint press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday (10 June), Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced, "We confirmed our determination to deepen ties between the two countries in both directions."
This statement followed her bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who asserted his unwavering backing for the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative spearheaded by the Takaichi administration.
Amid these strategic diplomatic discussions, Anwar offered firm assurances regarding Malaysia's absolute dedication to maintaining a consistent flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and petroleum-associated goods, including medical gloves, exported to Japan.
With Malaysia currently supplying approximately 15 per cent of Japan's total LNG imports, resource security remained a pivotal topic for both leaders. Motivated by apprehensions surrounding Beijing's economic leverage, the two prime ministers reached an agreement to fortify critical mineral supply chains, whilst jointly voicing anxieties regarding unilateral export limitations.
Furthermore, a new framework for technological partnership was forged through an agreement to launch the Japan-Malaysia AI Platform, which aims to facilitate collaborative efforts in the field of artificial intelligence.
Geopolitical flashpoints were also heavily featured in their dialogue, with both leaders sharing perspectives on the ongoing volatility in the Middle East, alongside the escalating presence of China in the South and East China Seas.
To counter these regional challenges, they underlined the vital nature of maritime security co-operation.
This will see the continuation of bilateral naval drills involving the Malaysian navy and Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, complemented by Tokyo's ongoing backing via its Government Security Assistance scheme.
In a separate diplomatic engagement on Wednesday, Takaichi held talks with Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of Laos, to reaffirm their mutual intent to escalate bilateral co-operation.
During the session, Takaichi conveyed her strong desire to cultivate and enhance regional stability to help realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, a sentiment met by the Lao leader expressing his full willingness to collaborate on advancing their state-to-state relations.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]