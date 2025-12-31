Bangkok transit runs late to 2am for New Year’s Eve

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and mass-transit agencies will extend operating hours across public transport networks on New Year’s Eve, with services running into the early hours to support people travelling to countdown events and overnight temple visits.
Authorities said rail systems and BMTA buses will run later on the night of December 31, 2025, with final services operating until 2am on January 1, 2026.
Rail services extended
All rail networks will extend the last departures until 2am on January 1, 2026, including:
For BTS, services will run beyond midnight with additional late departures. The final trains from Siam will depart for all stations, while the Sukhumvit and Silom lines will operate late-night services from their terminal stations. The Gold Line will also run later from Charoen Nakhon and Khlong San.
BMTA buses to major countdown spots and temples
BMTA buses will also extend service until 2am, adding late trips aligned with festival travel demand. Routes passing major countdown destinations include CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, One Bangkok, Future Park Rangsit, ICONSIAM, Mega Bangna and Asiatique. Additional routes will serve key temples hosting “crossing into the new year” prayer gatherings, including Wat Saket (Golden Mount), Wat Phra Si Mahathat, Wat Pho, Wat Bowonniwet, Wat Benchamabophit, Wat Thep Leela and Wat Rai Khing.
Boats and other services
Thai Smile Boat electric boat services will operate the Siam Charoen Nakhon–Asiatique–Sathorn–ICONSIAM–River City route, with the last outbound trip at 1am and the last return trip at 1.20am.
Parking and toll-free expressways
Park-and-ride facilities at MRT stations (Blue, Purple and Orange lines at Khlong Ban Ma/RMRTA) will be open 24 hours. Parking at certain Green Line stations — Khu Khot, Yaek Kor Por Or, and Kheha — will be open until 3am on January 1, 2026. Yellow Line parking at Si Iam will be open until 1am, while Pink Line parking at Min Buri will be open until 2am on January 2, 2026, with free parking available during specified periods for the latter two lines.
Authorities also said several expressways — Chaloem Maha Nakhon, Si Rat and Udon Ratthaya — will be toll-free from the night of December 31, 2025 through January 1, 2026.