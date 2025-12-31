Bangkok transit runs late to 2am for New Year’s Eve

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and mass-transit agencies will extend operating hours across public transport networks on New Year’s Eve, with services running into the early hours to support people travelling to countdown events and overnight temple visits.

Authorities said rail systems and BMTA buses will run later on the night of December 31, 2025, with final services operating until 2am on January 1, 2026.

Rail services extended

All rail networks will extend the last departures until 2am on January 1, 2026, including:

BTS Green Line and Gold Line

MRT Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink lines

Red Line (Don Mueang/Rangsit/Taling Chan routes)

Airport Rail Link

For BTS, services will run beyond midnight with additional late departures. The final trains from Siam will depart for all stations, while the Sukhumvit and Silom lines will operate late-night services from their terminal stations. The Gold Line will also run later from Charoen Nakhon and Khlong San.

BMTA buses to major countdown spots and temples

BMTA buses will also extend service until 2am, adding late trips aligned with festival travel demand. Routes passing major countdown destinations include CentralWorld, Siam Paragon, One Bangkok, Future Park Rangsit, ICONSIAM, Mega Bangna and Asiatique. Additional routes will serve key temples hosting “crossing into the new year” prayer gatherings, including Wat Saket (Golden Mount), Wat Phra Si Mahathat, Wat Pho, Wat Bowonniwet, Wat Benchamabophit, Wat Thep Leela and Wat Rai Khing.