Department of Highways offers 39 free camping sites nationwide for New Year 2026

Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said the department is supporting the Transport Ministry’s “H.N.Y. 2026 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, and Year of Safety” policy by providing 39 free camping sites nationwide for people and tourists travelling during the New Year holiday.
The camping areas will be open from December 26, 2025 to January 5, 2026, with designated tent areas and parking. The sites are located within highway maintenance unit areas and will be staffed 24 hours a day. Free services include drinking water and toilets, with no charges.
Of the 39 sites, 30 are in the North, 4 in the Northeast, 4 in the Central region, and 1 in the South, as follows:
Chiang Mai (4)
Lampang (4)
Chiang Rai (1)
Mae Hong Son (2)
Phayao (1)
Nan (2)
Kamphaeng Phet (5)
Tak (5)
Sukhothai (1)
Phitsanulok (1)
Phetchabun (1)
Loei (3)
Bueng Kan (1)
Sakon Nakhon (1)
Nong Khai (1)
Ubon Ratchathani (1)
Kanchanaburi (2)
Uthai Thani (2)
Ratchaburi (1)
People who wish to reserve a camping spot can do so from today by contacting the relevant Highway District Office or Highway Maintenance Unit in the area, or by calling the Department of Highways hotline 1586 (free, all networks, 24 hours). Reservations can also be made in person at the camping site.
The department asked campers to help keep the area clean, and urged motorists to drive carefully and follow warning and traffic signs for safety.