Department of Highways offers 39 free camping sites nationwide for New Year 2026

Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said the department is supporting the Transport Ministry’s “H.N.Y. 2026 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, and Year of Safety” policy by providing 39 free camping sites nationwide for people and tourists travelling during the New Year holiday.

The camping areas will be open from December 26, 2025 to January 5, 2026, with designated tent areas and parking. The sites are located within highway maintenance unit areas and will be staffed 24 hours a day. Free services include drinking water and toilets, with no charges.

Of the 39 sites, 30 are in the North, 4 in the Northeast, 4 in the Central region, and 1 in the South, as follows:

Chiang Mai (4)

Chom Thong Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1009 (Chom Thong–Doi Inthanon), Km 30+700

Mae Taeng Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1095 (Nong Khong–Kio Kho Ma), Km 14+584

Chiang Dao Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 107 (Mae Thalai–Hua Tho), Km 84+215

Phrao Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1001 (Ban Pong–Phrao), Km 88+270

Lampang (4)