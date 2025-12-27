Department of Highways offers 39 free camping sites nationwide for New Year 2026

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2025

Thailand’s Department of Highways is offering 39 free camping sites nationwide for New Year travel from Dec 26, 2025 to Jan 5, 2026, with 24/7 staff and facilities

Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said the department is supporting the Transport Ministry’s “H.N.Y. 2026 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, and Year of Safety” policy by providing 39 free camping sites nationwide for people and tourists travelling during the New Year holiday.

The camping areas will be open from December 26, 2025 to January 5, 2026, with designated tent areas and parking. The sites are located within highway maintenance unit areas and will be staffed 24 hours a day. Free services include drinking water and toilets, with no charges.

Of the 39 sites, 30 are in the North, 4 in the Northeast, 4 in the Central region, and 1 in the South, as follows:

Chiang Mai (4)

  • Chom Thong Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1009 (Chom Thong–Doi Inthanon), Km 30+700
  • Mae Taeng Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1095 (Nong Khong–Kio Kho Ma), Km 14+584
  • Chiang Dao Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 107 (Mae Thalai–Hua Tho), Km 84+215
  • Phrao Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1001 (Ban Pong–Phrao), Km 88+270

Lampang (4)

  • Chae Hom Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1035 (Sampao Thong–Sant Suk), Km 52+500
  • Mae Phrik Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Mae Chiang Rai Bon–Don Chai), Km 589+500
  • Sop Prap Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Sop Prap–Ko Kha), Km 650+700
  • Hang Chat Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 11 (Yaek Phak Nuea–Khun Tan), Km 481+500

Chiang Rai (1)

  • Mae Lao Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Phan–Ban Rong Khun), Km 896+845

Mae Hong Son (2)

  • Mae Hong Son Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1095 (Huai Salop–Mae Hong Son), Km 197+907
  • Pai Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1395 (Pai entrance road), Km 4+100

Phayao (1)

  • Pha Chang Noi Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1148 (Sa Koen–Sop Tu), Km 82+000

Nan (2)

  • Na Noi Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1083 (Den Chai–Na Noi), Km 69+485
  • Bo Kluea Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1081 (Lak Lai–Bo Kluea), Km 67+110

Kamphaeng Phet (5)

  • Kamphaeng Phet Highway District Office, Hwy 1 (Pak Dong–Nakhon Chum), Km 453+076
  • Khlong Khlung Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Non Po Daeng–Pak Dong), Km 423+809
  • Kosamphi Nakhon Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Nakhon Chum–Wang Chao), Km 476+553
  • Khlong Lan Phatthana Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1117 (Khlong Mae Lai–Umphang), Km 55+000
  • Nakhon Chum Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Pak Dong–Nakhon Chum), Km 455+365

Tak (5)

  • Nong Bua Tai Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Wang Chao–Tak), Km 511+826
  • Mae Salit Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1 (Wang Muang–Mae Chiang Rai Bon), Km 560+449
  • Tha Song Yang Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 105 (Mae Salit Luang–Mae Ngao), Km 115+550
  • Khiri Rat Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1090 (Huai Nam Rin–Umphang), Km 88+050
  • Umphang Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 1090 (Umphang–Ka-Ngae Khi), Km 165+799

Sukhothai (1)

  • Mae Sin Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 101 (Si Satchanalai–Mae Sin), Km 184+219

Phitsanulok (1)

  • Kaeng Sopha Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 12 (Wang Thong–Khek Noi), Km 296+100

Phetchabun (1)

  • Khao Kho Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 2196 (Na Ngua–Thung Samo), Km 23+600

Loei (3)

  • Phu Kradueng Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 201 (Pha Nok Khao–Lak Roi Ha Sip), Km 266+737
  • Pak Chom Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 211 (Pak Chom–Chiang Khan), Km 148+350
  • Phu Ruea Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 21 (Nong Bong–Phu Sawan), Km 376+834

Bueng Kan (1)

  • Si Wilai Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 222 (Tha Kok Daeng–Bueng Kan), Km 102+526

Sakon Nakhon (1)

  • Kham Hom Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 213 (Sang Kho–Sakon Nakhon, “Ping Ngu Curve”), Km 155+600

Nong Khai (1)

  • Sangkhom Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 211 (Si Chiang Mai–Huai Chiang Da)

Ubon Ratchathani (1)

  • Khong Chiam Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 2222 (Khong Chiam–Saphue), Km 0+925

Kanchanaburi (2)

  • Sai Yok Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 323 (Nong Sam Phran–Kaeng Pralom), Km 100+000
  • Thong Pha Phum Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 323 (Kaeng Pralom–Thong Pha Phum), Km 181+058

Uthai Thani (2)

  • Ban Rai Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 3011 (Ban Rai–Ban Tai), Km 5+006
  • Road Maintenance and Public Service Centre (under Ban Rai unit), Hwy 3011 (Ban Rai–Ban Tai), Km 24+200

Ratchaburi (1)

  • Suan Phueng Highway Maintenance Unit, Hwy 3208 (Nam Phu–Mueang Pha Pok Cave), Km 43+550

Booking and enquiries

People who wish to reserve a camping spot can do so from today by contacting the relevant Highway District Office or Highway Maintenance Unit in the area, or by calling the Department of Highways hotline 1586 (free, all networks, 24 hours). Reservations can also be made in person at the camping site.

The department asked campers to help keep the area clean, and urged motorists to drive carefully and follow warning and traffic signs for safety.

