New Year weather: cool spell ends before countdown, heavy rain risk in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its New Year weather outlook for December 26, 2025 to January 1, 2026, warning that the cool spell in upper Thailand is expected to ease before the New Year countdown, while the South faces periods of heavy rain and rough seas.



December 26-28, 2025

Upper Thailand will see falling temperatures and stronger winds. The Northeast and North are expected to be cool to cold, with temperatures in the North and Central regions dropping by 2-4°C.

In the Northeast, the East, and Bangkok and surrounding areas, temperatures are forecast to fall by 1-3°C, as a fairly strong high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, spreads over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

The South will see heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, driven by a relatively strong northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough at times: