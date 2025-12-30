TAT spotlights Phayao and Narathiwat as new Countdown 2026 destinations, eyes up to 76.5bn baht in New Year tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out Countdown 2026 celebrations nationwide, spotlighting Phayao and Narathiwat as two high-potential “must-visit” cities it hopes to develop into new Countdown destinations, while supporting major year-end events across the country.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is preparing to deliver year-end festivities and build a celebratory atmosphere to welcome 2026 through Countdown events in two distinctive destinations.



Phayao Countdown Flora Fest 2026: “Light of Love Phayao”

Dates: December 28-31, 2025

Venue: Pho Khun Ngam Mueang activity ground, Kwan Phayao, Phayao province

The event will feature large-scale light displays in a Lighting & Installation Zone, paired with floral showcases in a Flora Art & Exhibition Zone. Organisers will add colour and energy with light-and-sound elements, fireworks and an “spectacular” drone show, alongside performances by well-known artists. The programme also includes a lantern release activity held in remembrance, before the main countdown into 2026.