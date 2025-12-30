TAT spotlights Phayao and Narathiwat as new Countdown 2026 destinations, eyes up to 76.5bn baht in New Year tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out Countdown 2026 celebrations nationwide, spotlighting Phayao and Narathiwat as two high-potential “must-visit” cities it hopes to develop into new Countdown destinations, while supporting major year-end events across the country.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is preparing to deliver year-end festivities and build a celebratory atmosphere to welcome 2026 through Countdown events in two distinctive destinations.
The event will feature large-scale light displays in a Lighting & Installation Zone, paired with floral showcases in a Flora Art & Exhibition Zone. Organisers will add colour and energy with light-and-sound elements, fireworks and an “spectacular” drone show, alongside performances by well-known artists. The programme also includes a lantern release activity held in remembrance, before the main countdown into 2026.
The event will present illuminated displays using Light Up and mapping techniques, combined with decorative lighting at key points across the area under the theme “Harmony Beyond Borders”. Celebrations will include performances by leading artists and local cultural shows, including Likay Hulu, Tari Kipass dance, and Pencak Silat.
Thapanee said both events are an important opportunity to showcase the potential of emerging destinations that could develop into new national tourism hubs. She said the strategy will help spread travel demand from major cities to secondary destinations and nearby areas, creating jobs and distributing income more widely at the grassroots level, while also acting as a mechanism to push infrastructure development to sustainably accommodate future tourism growth.
TAT is also supporting celebrations in other major locations, including:
TAT forecasts that during the New Year 2026 holiday period, foreign arrivals will total around 1.4-1.5 million, generating 51.6-58.0 billion baht in tourism revenue.
The domestic market is expected to grow by 7% in both trips and revenue, supported by a five-day holiday period from December 31, 2025 to January 4, 2026, cooler weather, and tourism promotions by TAT and partners.
TAT projects around 4.96 million domestic visitor trips, generating about 18.5 billion baht. Overall New Year tourism revenue is estimated at 70.105-76.5 billion baht.