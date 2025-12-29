TAT eyes 36.7m foreigners and 2.78tn baht revenue in 2026

Trusted Thailand, Hat Yai recovery, and a stronger night tourism push

To rebuild traveller confidence, TAT said it will continue promoting safety through the “Trusted Thailand” certification scheme. It is also accelerating tourism recovery in the South after flooding under the “Smile@Hatyai” concept—an initiative aimed at reviving Hat Yai, Songkhla, which kicked off on December 20.

A key image shift in “New Thailand” tourism is a stronger focus on night tourism, designed to create new travel experiences while signalling that destinations are safe at all times. TAT cited Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 (held November 9–December 23, or 45 days) as part of the night tourism push, drawing more than 1.7 million visitors and generating more than 5.5 billion baht in economic circulation.

TAT also said it is developing new-format events to target niche interest groups, including a UFO Festival planned for February 2026 at Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok, aligned with the rise of “sub-culture” travel trends.

“Healing is the new luxury” campaign

Under TAT’s “New Thailand” direction, Thapanee said the authority will roll out a new 2026 campaign titled “Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury”, reframing “healing” as a high-value travel experience—ranging from relaxation and mental/physical recharge to the fast-growing health and wellness travel segment.

China market: target 6.7m visitors, “one family” campaign planned

TAT is also targeting a recovery in the Chinese market to at least 6.7 million visitors in 2026—matching the level achieved in 2024—representing growth of at least 40% from an estimated 4.5 million Chinese visitors in 2025.

Thapanee said the China market had faced multiple confidence shocks, including negative social media narratives after a Chinese actor, Xing Xing, went missing near the Thai–Myanmar border earlier in the year, as well as earthquakes and fierce competition from regional rivals.

She added that tensions between China and Japan may have benefited Thailand to some extent, but Chinese travellers have also increasingly chosen competitors such as South Korea and Vietnam. She said Thailand’s image among Chinese netizens improved after the official visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen, drawing widespread praise online.

To revive the China market, TAT plans a major campaign titled “Zhōng–Tài yī jiā qīn” (“China–Thailand, one family”), starting with a large-scale mega familiarisation trip in January, followed by Chinese New Year activities in February, a major roadshow in Shanghai in March, and then the key April peak period highlighted by Songkran.

Tourism as an economic engine regardless of politics

Although Thailand is heading into a general election on February 8, 2026, Thapanee said tourism must continue driving growth regardless of which party forms the next government, because the sector’s supply chain spans large operators and vast numbers of small businesses.

She said TAT is ready to propose measures to the next Cabinet, including the domestic travel subsidy programme “Tour Thai Khon La Khrueng” and the “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights” idea—offering free return domestic flights to foreign travellers who purchase international tickets into Thailand—saying both reflect direct demand from tourism operators.