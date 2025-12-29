TAT eyes 36.7m foreigners and 2.78tn baht revenue in 2026

Thailand’s Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious 2026 strategy aimed at generating about 2.78 trillion baht in total tourism revenue—up 7% from an estimated 2.6 trillion baht in 2025—by prioritising higher-value travel while rebuilding confidence after a year marked by multiple headwinds.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the 2026 direction shifts towards “Value Over Volume”, after weaker foreign demand was hit by factors such as natural disasters, scam-related concerns and the Thai–Cambodian border dispute, which affected travel sentiment and forced a more proactive marketing approach.
Targets: 36.7m foreigners, 205m+ domestic trips
TAT is targeting 36.7 million foreign visitors in 2026, with more than 70% expected to come from short-haul markets in Asia and the South Pacific—about 25.7 million people. Long-haul markets from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and South Africa are projected at 11 million, or roughly 30%.
On the domestic side, TAT aims to generate at least 205 million Thai trips by increasing travel frequency, with the combined domestic and international push intended to lift total tourism revenue to around 2.78 trillion baht.
Thapanee said overall foreign arrivals in 2025 were “not bad” despite challenges, adding that Bangkok still ranked as the world’s No.1 most-visited destination with more than 30.3 million foreign visitors, ahead of Hong Kong, London and Paris—an indication, she said, that the capital remains strongly positioned to attract “quality travellers” across segments.
Lisa teaser due in January, major push to refresh Thailand’s image
TAT is preparing to release a teaser advertisement in January 2026 featuring Lisa Lalisa Manobal as an “Amazing Thailand Ambassador”, as part of wider brand communication aimed at strengthening Thailand’s tourism and cultural appeal while extending the so-called “Lisa Effect”. TAT also plans to invite 80–100 overseas key opinion leaders (KOLs) to the launch.
New Year countdown, major Bangkok venues supported
During the high season in the first quarter of 2026, TAT said year-end and New Year travel remains a key driver. It estimates New Year tourism revenue at 70.1–76.5 billion baht, with TAT organising and supporting countdown activities across nine provinces nationwide. In Bangkok, it is supporting major countdown events at venues including ICONSIAM, CentralWorld, Em District, One Bangkok, Asiatique, and the Neon Countdown at Rajamangala National Stadium.
Trusted Thailand, Hat Yai recovery, and a stronger night tourism push
To rebuild traveller confidence, TAT said it will continue promoting safety through the “Trusted Thailand” certification scheme. It is also accelerating tourism recovery in the South after flooding under the “Smile@Hatyai” concept—an initiative aimed at reviving Hat Yai, Songkhla, which kicked off on December 20.
A key image shift in “New Thailand” tourism is a stronger focus on night tourism, designed to create new travel experiences while signalling that destinations are safe at all times. TAT cited Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 (held November 9–December 23, or 45 days) as part of the night tourism push, drawing more than 1.7 million visitors and generating more than 5.5 billion baht in economic circulation.
TAT also said it is developing new-format events to target niche interest groups, including a UFO Festival planned for February 2026 at Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok, aligned with the rise of “sub-culture” travel trends.
“Healing is the new luxury” campaign
Under TAT’s “New Thailand” direction, Thapanee said the authority will roll out a new 2026 campaign titled “Amazing Thailand: Healing is the New Luxury”, reframing “healing” as a high-value travel experience—ranging from relaxation and mental/physical recharge to the fast-growing health and wellness travel segment.
China market: target 6.7m visitors, “one family” campaign planned
TAT is also targeting a recovery in the Chinese market to at least 6.7 million visitors in 2026—matching the level achieved in 2024—representing growth of at least 40% from an estimated 4.5 million Chinese visitors in 2025.
Thapanee said the China market had faced multiple confidence shocks, including negative social media narratives after a Chinese actor, Xing Xing, went missing near the Thai–Myanmar border earlier in the year, as well as earthquakes and fierce competition from regional rivals.
She added that tensions between China and Japan may have benefited Thailand to some extent, but Chinese travellers have also increasingly chosen competitors such as South Korea and Vietnam. She said Thailand’s image among Chinese netizens improved after the official visit to China by Their Majesties the King and Queen, drawing widespread praise online.
To revive the China market, TAT plans a major campaign titled “Zhōng–Tài yī jiā qīn” (“China–Thailand, one family”), starting with a large-scale mega familiarisation trip in January, followed by Chinese New Year activities in February, a major roadshow in Shanghai in March, and then the key April peak period highlighted by Songkran.
Tourism as an economic engine regardless of politics
Although Thailand is heading into a general election on February 8, 2026, Thapanee said tourism must continue driving growth regardless of which party forms the next government, because the sector’s supply chain spans large operators and vast numbers of small businesses.
She said TAT is ready to propose measures to the next Cabinet, including the domestic travel subsidy programme “Tour Thai Khon La Khrueng” and the “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights” idea—offering free return domestic flights to foreign travellers who purchase international tickets into Thailand—saying both reflect direct demand from tourism operators.