Thai home-building market shrinks by 11%, Home Builder Association adapts with proactive strategies

In the face of Thailand’s economic pressures, including slow consumer spending, high household debt, and tight credit conditions, the Home Builder Association (HBA) has announced a more proactive approach to navigate challenges in the home-building sector. The move follows a sluggish market, with Q1 2026 sales declining by 11% compared to the previous year.

According to Anantakorn Amornwatee, President of the Home Builder Association, the market for self-built homes in Thailand is expected to reach THB 190.134 billion in 2026, down from THB 213.36 billion in 2025. This downturn reflects the impact of a continuing sluggish economy.

However, Anantakorn pointed to a significant shift in the market structure, noting that regional markets outside Bangkok remain strong, accounting for 77% of the market share. In contrast, Bangkok and its surrounding areas saw a 16% decrease, with total sales dropping to around THB 43.731 billion.