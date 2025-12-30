Bangkok approves 20 New Year fireworks sites across city

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

From riverside landmarks to city-centre malls, Bangkok’s authorised fireworks displays will light up sky on December 31, 2025, with pet owners urged to keep animals safely indoors.

  • Bangkok's Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially approved 20 sites across the city for New Year's fireworks.
  • The approved fireworks displays are scheduled for the night of December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
  • The locations include a variety of venues, from major shopping centers like ICONSIAM and CentralWorld to riverside hotels and landmarks.

Bangkok is set to ring in the New Year with celebrations and large-scale fireworks at multiple venues across the city.

Each display must receive permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

For anyone looking for a good spot to watch the fireworks or take memorable photos, the BMA said 20 locations in Bangkok have been approved, ranging from Chao Phraya riverside landmarks to major shopping centres in the city centre, for the night of December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Below are the venues listed:

1. Amazing Thailand Countdown @ ICONSIAM — Khlong San district

2. CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown @ CentralWorld — Pathum Wan district

3. One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026 @ One Bangkok — Pathum Wan district

4. Seacon Countdown 2026 @ Seacon Square Srinakarin — Prawet district

5. NEON Countdown 2026: The 10th Anniversary

  • @ Rajamangala National Stadium — Bang Kapi district (December 30, 2025)
  • @ Sports Authority of Thailand (December 31, 2025)

6.EXTRAVAGANZA SUKHUMVIT COUNTDOWN 2026

  • @ Emporium
  • @ Emsphere
  • @ Holiday Inn — Khlong Toei district
  • @ EmQuartier — Watthana district

7. ASIATIQUE’s THAILAND COUNTDOWN 2026 @ Asiatique The Riverfront — Bang Kho Laem district

8. ChangChui FEST: Countdown 2026 @ ChangChui Creative Park (Pinklao) — Bang Phlat district

9. The Salil Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district

10. Chatrium Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district

11. Montien Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district

12. Terminal 21 shopping centre — Bang Kho Laem district

13. Waterside restaurant — Bueng Kum district

14. Chocolate Ville — Khan Na Yao district

15. Beachy Café — Bang Khun Thian district

16. Capella Bangkok — Sathon district

Note for pet owners: Fireworks can frighten pets. If you have animals at home, it helps to:

  • Keep pets safely indoors.
  • Reduce noise by closing gates, doors, and windows securely.
  • Create a quieter indoor area to help block out sound.
  • Put a collar on your pet with your name, address, and phone number in case they bolt, and someone finds them.
