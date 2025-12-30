Bangkok approves 20 New Year fireworks sites across city

Bangkok is set to ring in the New Year with celebrations and large-scale fireworks at multiple venues across the city.

Each display must receive permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

For anyone looking for a good spot to watch the fireworks or take memorable photos, the BMA said 20 locations in Bangkok have been approved, ranging from Chao Phraya riverside landmarks to major shopping centres in the city centre, for the night of December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.