Bangkok approves 20 New Year fireworks sites across city

Bangkok is set to ring in the New Year with celebrations and large-scale fireworks at multiple venues across the city.
Each display must receive permission from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
For anyone looking for a good spot to watch the fireworks or take memorable photos, the BMA said 20 locations in Bangkok have been approved, ranging from Chao Phraya riverside landmarks to major shopping centres in the city centre, for the night of December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.
Below are the venues listed:
1. Amazing Thailand Countdown @ ICONSIAM — Khlong San district
2. CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown @ CentralWorld — Pathum Wan district
3. One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026 @ One Bangkok — Pathum Wan district
4. Seacon Countdown 2026 @ Seacon Square Srinakarin — Prawet district
5. NEON Countdown 2026: The 10th Anniversary
6.EXTRAVAGANZA SUKHUMVIT COUNTDOWN 2026
7. ASIATIQUE’s THAILAND COUNTDOWN 2026 @ Asiatique The Riverfront — Bang Kho Laem district
8. ChangChui FEST: Countdown 2026 @ ChangChui Creative Park (Pinklao) — Bang Phlat district
9. The Salil Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district
10. Chatrium Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district
11. Montien Riverside Hotel — Bang Kho Laem district
12. Terminal 21 shopping centre — Bang Kho Laem district
13. Waterside restaurant — Bueng Kum district
14. Chocolate Ville — Khan Na Yao district
15. Beachy Café — Bang Khun Thian district
16. Capella Bangkok — Sathon district
Note for pet owners: Fireworks can frighten pets. If you have animals at home, it helps to: