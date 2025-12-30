BMA checks safety and fireworks plan for One Bangkok Countdown 2026

For travel and access, One Bangkok has coordinated with public transport links at MRT Lumphini station and BTS Phloen Chit station, and will provide six EV shuttle vehicles running between BTS Phloen Chit and One Bangkok until 2am on January 1, 2026.

In terms of proactive health and safety measures, three First Aid+ points have been arranged, supported by a medical team from Kluaynamthai Hospital, working alongside officers from Pathum Wan Police Station and the Bonkai Fire and Rescue Station at the incident command centre throughout the event.

The One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026 will be held at One Bangkok Park on December 31, 2025, from 5pm to 12.15am on January 1, 2026.

The programme includes performances by well-known artists and will be livestreamed via One Bangkok’s Facebook and YouTube channels for those unable to attend in person.