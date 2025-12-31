Burapha Task Force dismantles encroaching structures in Ban Nong Chan

The Burapa Task Force, on Tuesday (December 30), dismantled structures linked to Kamnan Lee, a Cambodian powerbroker, in the Ban Nong Chan area.

Lee, described as the former husband of “Jae Lad”, had previously been identified as encroaching on Thai sovereignty by putting up buildings on land used by Thai residents for farming and livelihoods.

During the recent clashes, the Burapha Task Force said it had secured full control of the Ban Nong Chan area and safeguarded Thailand’s sovereignty.