Burapha Task Force dismantles encroaching structures in Ban Nong Chan

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2025

After securing full control of the area, officials moved to remove structures on Thai soil as part of preparations to return the land to local villagers for future use.

  • The Burapha Task Force dismantled structures in the Ban Nong Chan area that were linked to a Cambodian powerbroker.
  • The buildings were considered an illegal encroachment on Thai sovereignty and were built on land used by local Thai residents for farming.
  • The operation's goal was to assert Thailand's control over the territory and to return the land to the local villagers for their use.

The Burapa Task Force, on Tuesday (December 30), dismantled structures linked to Kamnan Lee, a Cambodian powerbroker, in the Ban Nong Chan area.

Lee, described as the former husband of “Jae Lad”, had previously been identified as encroaching on Thai sovereignty by putting up buildings on land used by Thai residents for farming and livelihoods.

During the recent clashes, the Burapha Task Force said it had secured full control of the Ban Nong Chan area and safeguarded Thailand’s sovereignty.

It therefore moved to remove the structures located on Thai territory, as part of preparations to return the land to villagers for future use.

Officials framed the operation as a firm assertion of national sovereignty, and likened it to a New Year gift to the Thai public, particularly residents of Ban Nong Chan who have long awaited the lawful restoration of their land.

Burapha Task Force dismantles encroaching structures in Ban Nong Chan Burapha Task Force dismantles encroaching structures in Ban Nong Chan Burapha Task Force dismantles encroaching structures in Ban Nong Chan

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy