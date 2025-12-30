Border quiet after ceasefire, but villagers still fear clashes

Although the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia has held beyond the initial 72-hour period with no gunfire reported, villagers in border communities say they remain on alert and ready to evacuate again if fighting resumes.

Residents in Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Buri Ram said they do not trust Cambodia and are prepared to leave their homes immediately should clashes break out.

Surin: Shops reopen, but residents stay ready to leave

In Phanom Dongrak district, Surin, villagers have left shelters and returned home, with some reopening their shops.