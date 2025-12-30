Border quiet after ceasefire, but villagers still fear clashes

Although the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia has held beyond the initial 72-hour period with no gunfire reported, villagers in border communities say they remain on alert and ready to evacuate again if fighting resumes.
Residents in Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Buri Ram said they do not trust Cambodia and are prepared to leave their homes immediately should clashes break out.
In Phanom Dongrak district, Surin, villagers have left shelters and returned home, with some reopening their shops.
However, they said they were still closely monitoring developments, unsure how long calm would last. They said they were ready to evacuate and let the military handle the situation if fighting resumed.
One villager said she returned from a shelter on Monday and reopened her food stall on Tuesday.
“I’m closely monitoring the reports because I can’t be sure the situation will remain peaceful. I’m prepared to evacuate immediately,” she said, asking not to be named.
In Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, residents have resumed normal life and vendors have reopened their shops after three days without gunfire.
Some villagers said they still saw drones flying at night near the Chong An Ma and Chong Bok areas, leaving them uneasy.
In tambon Sai Taku in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, villagers have returned to homes along the border and resumed daily routines.
However, residents said they remained concerned they might need to evacuate for a third time after reports that Cambodian drones had been spotted along the Sa Kaeo border.