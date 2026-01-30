Bangkok faces poor air quality as PM2.5 levels rise above safe limits

Health advisory:

Given the increasing trend in particulate matter, people, especially those working outdoors or engaged in physical activities, are advised to take extra precautions.

The following are recommended:

Wear an N95 mask : Ordinary face masks may not provide sufficient protection. N95 masks are more effective in blocking fine particulate matter.

: Ordinary face masks may not provide sufficient protection. N95 masks are more effective in blocking fine particulate matter. Avoid strenuous activities : Refrain from outdoor exercise in affected areas to prevent inhaling harmful dust particles deeply into the lungs.

: Refrain from outdoor exercise in affected areas to prevent inhaling harmful dust particles deeply into the lungs. Be cautious with vulnerable groups: Children, the elderly, and pregnant women should avoid exposure. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, or chest tightness should seek medical attention immediately.

The areas of Lat Krabang and Nong Chok are experiencing particularly high levels of pollution, and the public is urged to check air quality updates via apps before heading outside for safety.