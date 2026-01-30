Bangkok faces poor air quality as PM2.5 levels rise above safe limits

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on Friday (January 30) at 7am hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok.
The city's average PM2.5 level is 41.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), exceeding the standard safe level of 37.5 µg/m³.
As PM2.5 levels continue to rise, the overall air quality is entering the category of potential health impacts.
Health advisory:
The following are recommended:
The areas of Lat Krabang and Nong Chok are experiencing particularly high levels of pollution, and the public is urged to check air quality updates via apps before heading outside for safety.