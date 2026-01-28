Bangkok braced for toxic plume from 13,000-rai burn

As fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) continues to affect public health, the Bangkok Breath Council issued an urgent statement on 27 January 2026, voicing serious concern over unusually large-scale burning in rice fields in Nakhon Nayok—a key upstream source of particulate pollution.





The council said satellite detections showed abnormal hotspots, with the affected area estimated at more than 13,000 rai. It added that the distribution pattern resembled simultaneous ignition points, suggesting coordinated burning, and warned the situation showed no clear sign of ending quickly.

According to the council, seasonal meteorological conditions are currently unfavourable. Northeasterly winds are blowing towards the central region, carrying smoke and particulate pollution from the burning directly into Bangkok and surrounding provinces—a downwind area where ventilation has been poor in recent days.





Health risks, especially for vulnerable groups

The council warned the haze could have severe health effects, particularly for large numbers of vulnerable people, including:

children and young people

pregnant women and older people

those with respiratory illnesses and people with disabilities

people who must work or live outdoors

It added that millions of residents who have limited access to clean air may have no choice but to endure hazardous air pollution.