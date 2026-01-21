PM2.5 surges as PCD explains open-burning laws and penalties

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said that the government has issued measures to address wildfires, haze and particulate pollution by controlling sources and activities in each area, forest fires, agricultural burning, and urban dust from vehicles, traffic and construction, as well as transboundary haze, to reduce the impact of PM2.5 on the public.

Monitoring of the haze and dust situation has found that hotspots are mainly in agricultural and forest areas.

As a result, several provinces have issued announcements on legal measures to control open burning and designated provincial burning-control zones, and have instructed local authorities to enforce the law strictly.