Bangkok PM2.5: Chatuchak highest as pollution levels raise health concerns

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the capital at 07:00 on January 19, 2026.
The Bangkok-wide average was 33.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), against the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
North Bangkok: 31.5-49.0 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health
East Bangkok: 28.9-44.4 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
Central Bangkok: 27.1-39.6 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
South Bangkok: 27.2-45.3 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
North Thonburi: 25.7-36.6 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
South Thonburi: 23.4-34.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate
General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice. Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.