null

Bangkok PM2.5: Chatuchak highest as pollution levels raise health concerns

MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

Bangkok’s air quality centre reports PM2.5 readings on January 19, with Chatuchak recording the highest level and health advice issued for residents and at-risk groups.

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (fine particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the capital at 07:00 on January 19, 2026.

The Bangkok-wide average was 33.7 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), against the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.


Top 12 PM2.5 readings by district

  1. Chatuchak – 49.0 µg/m³
  2. Pathum Wan – 45.3 µg/m³
  3. Lat Krabang – 44.4 µg/m³
  4. Bang Rak – 41.6 µg/m³
  5. Lak Si – 40.5 µg/m³
  6. Sathon – 40.2 µg/m³
  7. Ratchathewi – 39.6 µg/m³
  8. Khlong Sam Wa – 39.1 µg/m³
  9. Phra Nakhon – 38.9 µg/m³
  10. Bang Sue – 38.5 µg/m³
  11. Prawet – 38.4 µg/m³
  12. Sai Mai – 37.9 µg/m³

Bangkok PM2.5: Chatuchak highest as pollution levels raise health concerns


PM2.5 by zone

North Bangkok: 31.5-49.0 µg/m³
Overall: levels beginning to affect health

East Bangkok: 28.9-44.4 µg/m³
Overall: moderate

Central Bangkok: 27.1-39.6 µg/m³
Overall: moderate

South Bangkok: 27.2-45.3 µg/m³
Overall: moderate

North Thonburi: 25.7-36.6 µg/m³
Overall: moderate

South Thonburi: 23.4-34.0 µg/m³
Overall: moderate


Health advice

General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors. Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise. Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice. Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy