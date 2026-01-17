null

Bangkok PM2.5 update: several districts exceed safe levels

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17, 2026

PM2.5 levels remain above the safe standard on Jan 17 in Bangkok, with several districts at health-impact levels, according to the city’s air quality centre

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on January 17, 2026, at 07:00.

The citywide average PM2.5 level was 41.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok

The districts recording the highest PM2.5 readings were:

  1. Chatuchak – 64 µg/m³
  2. Lat Krabang – 61.9 µg/m³
  3. Bueng Kum – 53 µg/m³
  4. Pathum Wan – 52.1 µg/m³
  5. Lak Si – 50.8 µg/m³
  6. Khlong Sam Wa – 50.3 µg/m³
  7. Wang Thonglang – 49.7 µg/m³
  8. Prawet – 49.4 µg/m³
  9. Nong Chok – 49.4 µg/m³
  10. Sathorn – 49.3 µg/m³
  11. Bang Rak – 48.4 µg/m³
  12. Sai Mai – 47.8 µg/m³

Note: All listed districts recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard, meaning air pollution may affect health. Residents are advised to take precautions when going outdoors.

Regional overview within Bangkok

North Bangkok: 41.7 – 64 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health

East Bangkok: 38.8 – 61.9 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health

Central Bangkok: 32.9 – 49.7 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health

South Bangkok: 33.8 – 52.1 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health

North Thonburi: 30.1 – 43.7 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate

South Thonburi: 27.3 – 36.7 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate

Overall, PM2.5 levels show a slight downward trend, but air quality remains at a level that can affect health.

Health recommendations

With air quality classified in the orange zone, which begins to impact health:

General public:

  • Wear PM2.5 protective masks when outdoors
  • Limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty or eye irritation

Vulnerable groups (children, elderly, those with chronic illness):

  • Always wear PM2.5 masks when outdoors
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
  • Follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms occur

 

