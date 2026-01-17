Bangkok PM2.5 update: several districts exceed safe levels





The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on January 17, 2026, at 07:00.

The citywide average PM2.5 level was 41.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.

Districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok

The districts recording the highest PM2.5 readings were:

Chatuchak – 64 µg/m³ Lat Krabang – 61.9 µg/m³ Bueng Kum – 53 µg/m³ Pathum Wan – 52.1 µg/m³ Lak Si – 50.8 µg/m³ Khlong Sam Wa – 50.3 µg/m³ Wang Thonglang – 49.7 µg/m³ Prawet – 49.4 µg/m³ Nong Chok – 49.4 µg/m³ Sathorn – 49.3 µg/m³ Bang Rak – 48.4 µg/m³ Sai Mai – 47.8 µg/m³

Note: All listed districts recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard, meaning air pollution may affect health. Residents are advised to take precautions when going outdoors.