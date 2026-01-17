Bangkok PM2.5 update: several districts exceed safe levels

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on January 17, 2026, at 07:00.
The citywide average PM2.5 level was 41.4 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the safety standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
Districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok
The districts recording the highest PM2.5 readings were:
Note: All listed districts recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard, meaning air pollution may affect health. Residents are advised to take precautions when going outdoors.
Regional overview within Bangkok
North Bangkok: 41.7 – 64 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health
East Bangkok: 38.8 – 61.9 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health
Central Bangkok: 32.9 – 49.7 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health
South Bangkok: 33.8 – 52.1 µg/m³
Overall: Beginning to affect health
North Thonburi: 30.1 – 43.7 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate
South Thonburi: 27.3 – 36.7 µg/m³
Overall: Moderate
Overall, PM2.5 levels show a slight downward trend, but air quality remains at a level that can affect health.
Health recommendations
With air quality classified in the orange zone, which begins to impact health:
General public:
Vulnerable groups (children, elderly, those with chronic illness):