Decoding "Fat Dust" – Why Dust Appears Thick Even with Improved Ventilation

On January 16, 2026, at 08:00 AM, Governor of Bangkok, Chatchart Sitthipan, along with Pornphrom Vikitsreth, an advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, and the sustainability executive of Bangkok, revealed the current situation regarding PM2.5 dust in Bangkok.







Area-specific Dust Situation Update:



Governor Chatchart stated that the situation has slightly improved. This morning, there were no red areas, although some orange areas still remain. Yesterday (January 15, 2026), districts on the eastern side, like Lat Krabang, saw red dust levels, but now the levels have decreased to orange.

However, the situation improved more slowly than expected, even though air ventilation has improved (better than on January 12-13, 2026). This is due to the burning of biomass in agricultural areas in nearby provinces such as Nakhon Nayok and Prachinburi. Winds have carried this dust into Bangkok, causing the dust levels to rise, and the air ventilation system could not clear it quickly enough.

Pornphrom mentioned that he had coordinated with the district chief in Nakhon Nayok to stop biomass burning, which received good cooperation. However, there were still cases of illegal burning in agricultural areas. On January 15, Pornphrom visited the area himself, managing to halt burning on approximately 1,000 rai of land. However, burning activities continued in Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, and Chonburi. For areas in Bangkok where illegal burning of grass or waste was found, the Bangkok authorities immediately dispatched fire trucks to extinguish the flames.