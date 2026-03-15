Thailand Seeks to Conquer Japanese Market with Premium 'Gluten-Free' Cassava Starch

Department of Foreign Trade targets Japan’s high-value food and feed sectors to reduce reliance on China, highlighting superior quality and Non-GMO status.



Thailand is aggressively pivoting its cassava export strategy towards Japan, focusing on "premium" processed products to capture a market that prioritises stringent quality and safety standards over low pricing.

As the world’s leading exporter of cassava products, Thailand is looking to diversify its trade portfolio and mitigate its heavy reliance on the Chinese market, which currently accounts for over 65% of its export value.

In 2025, Thailand saw a significant surge in exports, reaching 8.25 million tonnes—a 26.5% year-on-year increase that comfortably bypassed its original target.

Quality Over Quantity

Noppadon Kuntamas, deputy director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, stated that Japan represents a high-potential frontier for Thai exporters.

"Japan is a market of opportunity because it values quality and international standards above price points," he noted.

The Thai strategy centres on high-value "Premium Starch," specifically marketing its Gluten-free and Non-GMO credentials.

These attributes give Thai cassava a distinct competitive edge over maize-based starches in Japan's sophisticated food and beverage industry, which spans confectionery, bakery, and health-food sectors.

