null

Bangkok urges WFH Jan 29–30 as PM2.5 hits red in eastern zone

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29, 2026

Bangkok asks agencies to work from home on 29–30 Jan as PM2.5 worsens. Nong Chok, Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa and Khan Na Yao hit red-level pollution

Bangkok has asked for cooperation from agencies and employers to allow staff to work from home (WFH) on 29–30 January 2026, as the city braces for elevated PM2.5 levels following smoke drifting into the capital in recent days.

29 January is the first day of the WFH request. Bangkok announced the two-day measure after a large smoke mass linked to burning outside the city moved in on 27 January, worsening air quality.

Bangkok urges WFH Jan 29–30 as PM2.5 hits red in eastern zone

Four districts at the highest-risk level

On 29 January, PM2.5 readings in parts of eastern Bangkok rose to the red level — considered highly harmful to health — at around 75–80 micrograms per cubic metre and above. The four districts flagged as the most severe were:

  • Nong Chok (the highest in Bangkok)
  • Min Buri
  • Khlong Sam Wa
  • Khan Na Yao

More than 35 districts at orange level

Beyond the four red districts, more than 35 districts were reported at the orange level, where health impacts may begin, covering large parts of Bangkok — including areas bordering the red zones and key economic districts.

Bangkok urges WFH Jan 29–30 as PM2.5 hits red in eastern zone

Measures and urgent health advice

Bangkok said the WFH request is aimed at reducing travel and cutting emissions from vehicles, while also limiting exposure to hazardous air.

Authorities advised:

  • WFH (29–30 January): public and private organisations are urged to cooperate.
  • High-risk groups: young children, older people and pregnant women should avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.
  • General public: if going outdoors is unavoidable, wear an N95 (or equivalent PM2.5-rated mask) and keep time outside to a minimum.

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy