Bangkok urges WFH Jan 29–30 as PM2.5 hits red in eastern zone

Bangkok has asked for cooperation from agencies and employers to allow staff to work from home (WFH) on 29–30 January 2026, as the city braces for elevated PM2.5 levels following smoke drifting into the capital in recent days.

29 January is the first day of the WFH request. Bangkok announced the two-day measure after a large smoke mass linked to burning outside the city moved in on 27 January, worsening air quality.

Four districts at the highest-risk level

On 29 January, PM2.5 readings in parts of eastern Bangkok rose to the red level — considered highly harmful to health — at around 75–80 micrograms per cubic metre and above. The four districts flagged as the most severe were:

Nong Chok (the highest in Bangkok)

Min Buri

Khlong Sam Wa

Khan Na Yao

More than 35 districts at orange level

Beyond the four red districts, more than 35 districts were reported at the orange level, where health impacts may begin, covering large parts of Bangkok — including areas bordering the red zones and key economic districts.