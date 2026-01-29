Thai gold jumps 3,700 baht to record 81,600 on safe-haven rush

A weaker baht at around 31.20 per US dollar was also cited as an added tailwind for domestic gold prices.

Thai gold leaps 3,700 baht at the open, hits new record above 80,000

The Gold Traders Association reported that Thai gold prices surged today (29 January), hitting a new all-time high as investors bought safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tension. Domestic gold jumped sharply above 81,000 baht.

Global gold prices also spiked in early trading, breaking above $5,500 an ounce and hovering around the $5,514/oz area, driven by safe-haven buying as geopolitical risks intensified. This came after US President Donald Trump warned Iran that a large naval force could be used if Tehran did not return to negotiations for a nuclear deal.

The first domestic gold price announcement on Thursday morning rose in a single move by 3,700 baht to around 81,600 baht. The association noted that yesterday there were 54 price updates in total, with prices rising by 2,900 baht on the day. Thai gold previously reached another record high at around 77,850 baht during the 43rd announcement, at that point up 3,050 baht. The baht opened today at around 31.20 per US dollar, weaker than yesterday, which provided additional support for domestic gold prices.

Reuters reported that global spot gold extended its record run as investors sought safety amid heightened uncertainty and geopolitical tension, with prices racing higher during the session.