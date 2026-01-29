Miracle in Chiang Dao forest as rare orchid ‘Fah Mui Noi’ blooms again

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has revealed the story of “Fah Mui Noi”, a rare orchid that was believed to have disappeared from the wild, after it was unexpectedly found in a dry dipterocarp forest in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai.

In early December 2025, a plant survey team from the herbarium under the DNP’s Forest and Plant Conservation Research Office was conducting fieldwork when they noticed a Vanda-type orchid clinging to a dry branch that had fallen onto the forest floor. Although the species could not be identified at first, the team recognised its potential value and decided to take the plant back to a nursery for care and further study.



A special Teacher’s Day surprise

A month later, on Teacher’s Day (January 16, 2026), the once-mysterious orchid produced a flowering spike and bloomed profusely—revealing white petals tinged with purple and a cool, refreshing fragrance that spread through the area.

After detailed examination, researchers confirmed it was “Fah Mui Noi”, known botanically as Vanda coerulescens Griff.—an epiphytic orchid that had previously been declared extinct in the wild.