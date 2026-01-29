Ill-fated AT-6TH Wolverine that crashed in Chiang Mai commissioned in September last year

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) commissioned eight AT-6TH Wolverine light attack aircraft at Chiang Mai Air Base in September last year, before one of them crashed in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district during training on Thursday.

According to public procurement information available on the RTAF website, eight AT-6 Wolverines were commissioned with 411 Squadron, Wing 41, based in Chiang Mai last September.

Then RTAF commander-in-chief Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Phatanakul presided over the commissioning of the light attack aircraft.

Overall, the RTAF purchased 12 AT-6TH Wolverines — eight in 2021 and four more in 2022.