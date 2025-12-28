DNP, Panthera Thailand announce rediscovery of flat-headed cat

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand have jointly announced that they have confirmed the continued presence of the flat-headed cat in Thailand, after the wild cat was long believed to be extinct in the kingdom.

The DNP and Panthera Thailand said at a joint press conference on December 26, 2025 that camera traps had captured images of the flat-headed cat multiple times in 2024 and 2025, confirming the species still exists in the wild.

The images were recorded during a large-scale survey led by Panthera Thailand in the Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary (the To Daeng peat swamp forest). The camera traps photographed several individuals, including a mother with a kitten, indicating the species is breeding in the wild.