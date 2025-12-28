DNP, Panthera Thailand announce rediscovery of flat-headed cat

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and Panthera Thailand have jointly announced that they have confirmed the continued presence of the flat-headed cat in Thailand, after the wild cat was long believed to be extinct in the kingdom.
The DNP and Panthera Thailand said at a joint press conference on December 26, 2025 that camera traps had captured images of the flat-headed cat multiple times in 2024 and 2025, confirming the species still exists in the wild.
The images were recorded during a large-scale survey led by Panthera Thailand in the Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary (the To Daeng peat swamp forest). The camera traps photographed several individuals, including a mother with a kitten, indicating the species is breeding in the wild.
DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa told the press conference the images marked the first confirmed camera-trap record of the species in 29 years. He said the cat was recorded 13 times in 2024 and 16 times in 2025.
The flat-headed cat (Prionailurus planiceps) is one of the rarest and most unusual wild cats in the world. Roughly the size of a domestic cat, it has evolved for a semi-aquatic lifestyle in Southeast Asia’s wetlands.
Its name comes from its long, sloping skull and flattened forehead. Unlike most cats, it is highly adapted for fishing, including:
The flat-headed cat is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. The IUCN has estimated there are fewer than 2,500 mature individuals left in the wild, and the species has previously been considered possibly extinct in Thailand.
Attapol said the rediscovery in southern Thailand reflected the success of DNP conservation efforts, with rangers working to protect the country’s remaining peat swamp habitats.
Krisana Kaewplang, Director of Panthera Thailand, added: “After being absent for almost three decades, this discovery shows that combining science with strong protection can make what once seemed impossible happen. This success reflects the dedication of the Department of National Parks and relevant agencies in safeguarding wetlands and local community livelihoods—one of the country’s richest yet most threatened habitats. We intend to expand research and strengthen conservation measures in these key areas going forward.”