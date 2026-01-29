Chula Partners IBM, Launches Major Quantum Hub to Spearhead Tech Sovereignty

Chulalongkorn University launches Siam Quantum Square, a premier research hub designed to drive innovation, cybersecurity, and quantum-ready talent in SE Asia.

Chulalongkorn University has officially inaugurated “Siam Quantum Square,” a landmark research and development centre aimed at positioning Thailand as a primary hub for quantum technology in Southeast Asia.

The initiative, launched on Monday 26 January 2026, signals a strategic pivot for the nation. Through a series of high-level Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with international partners, Thailand seeks to transition from a mere consumer of foreign technology to a sovereign developer of high-tech innovation.

Speaking at the launch at Samyan Mitrtown, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, described the facility as the largest of its kind in the country.

"In 2026, we are creating a new phenomenon," Prof Wilert said. "This is not just about academic theory; it is about ‘applied science’—equipping Thai scientists and physicists to build tangible innovations that will drive the national economy."

The centre will focus on four core pillars: talent development, world-class strategic research, cross-sector collaboration, and public outreach.

By fostering a homegrown workforce, the university aims to mitigate the risks associated with global technological protectionism.

