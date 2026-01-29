Chula Partners IBM, Launches Major Quantum Hub to Spearhead Tech Sovereignty

Chulalongkorn University launches Siam Quantum Square, a premier research hub designed to drive innovation, cybersecurity, and quantum-ready talent in SE Asia.
Chulalongkorn University has officially inaugurated “Siam Quantum Square,” a landmark research and development centre aimed at positioning Thailand as a primary hub for quantum technology in Southeast Asia.
The initiative, launched on Monday 26 January 2026, signals a strategic pivot for the nation. Through a series of high-level Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with international partners, Thailand seeks to transition from a mere consumer of foreign technology to a sovereign developer of high-tech innovation.
Speaking at the launch at Samyan Mitrtown, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, described the facility as the largest of its kind in the country.
"In 2026, we are creating a new phenomenon," Prof Wilert said. "This is not just about academic theory; it is about ‘applied science’—equipping Thai scientists and physicists to build tangible innovations that will drive the national economy."
The centre will focus on four core pillars: talent development, world-class strategic research, cross-sector collaboration, and public outreach.
By fostering a homegrown workforce, the university aims to mitigate the risks associated with global technological protectionism.
Prof Dr Pranut Potiyaraj, dean of the Faculty of Science, emphasised that quantum technology is no longer a distant prospect.
"Quantum principles already power the smartphones and MRI scanners we use today," he noted. "However, the arrival of quantum computers represents the next frontier. These machines can solve calculations that are currently impossible and have the potential to disrupt global digital security and economic systems."
The centre has already hit the ground running with research into Quantum AI, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Cryptography—the latter being vital for future-proofing national cybersecurity against the threat of advanced decryption.
Siam Quantum Square’s global ambitions are backed by a formidable network of partners.
Chulalongkorn is set to sign formal agreements with IBM Thailand, South Korea’s Qunova Computing, and Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).
Domestically, the centre is collaborating with the Quantum Technology Foundation (Thailand) [QTFT] and financial giants like SCB to apply quantum optimisations to the banking and logistics sectors.
To ensure long-term sustainability, the centre is launching international Master’s and Doctoral programmes.
These curricula are designed to feed the global job market, supported by exchange programmes with prestigious institutions such as KAIST in South Korea and NIMS in Japan.
The project is partially funded by the Thai government’s "Reinventing University" initiative, marking a significant commitment to ensuring Thailand remains competitive in the burgeoning global quantum race.
For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1C23pAZ79B/