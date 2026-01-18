Leading Universities Form ‘Tripartite Alliance’ to Revolutionise Thai Higher Education

Chulalongkorn, Chiang Mai, and Mahidol Universities unite under the MC² concept to drive research, enhance global ranking, and promote social transparency.

In a historic move for Thailand’s academic landscape, Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University, and Mahidol University have officially formed a "Tripartite Alliance."

The partnership was cemented on 17 January 2026 during an inaugural joint meeting of the three institutions' University Councils and executives at the NSP Rice Grain Auditorium, Chiang Mai University Science and Technology Park.

The collaboration is underpinned by the MC² concept—a strategic synergy of Mahidol (M), Chula (C), and Chiang Mai University (CMU).

By pooling their respective expertise, the universities aim to create a "multiplier effect" to enhance human capital, accelerate high-impact research, and foster innovations tailored to the nation’s future requirements.

