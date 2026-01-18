null

Leading Universities Form ‘Tripartite Alliance’ to Revolutionise Thai Higher Education

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Chulalongkorn, Chiang Mai, and Mahidol Universities launch the MC² initiative to drive national research, transparency, and global competitiveness

In a historic move for Thailand’s academic landscape, Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University, and Mahidol University have officially formed a "Tripartite Alliance." 

 

The partnership was cemented on 17 January 2026 during an inaugural joint meeting of the three institutions' University Councils and executives at the NSP Rice Grain Auditorium, Chiang Mai University Science and Technology Park.

 

The collaboration is underpinned by the MC² concept—a strategic synergy of Mahidol (M), Chula (C), and Chiang Mai University (CMU). 

 

By pooling their respective expertise, the universities aim to create a "multiplier effect" to enhance human capital, accelerate high-impact research, and foster innovations tailored to the nation’s future requirements.
 

 

 

The ceremony opened with remarks from Professor Emeritus Dr Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of the University Councils for both Chulalongkorn and Chiang Mai, who highlighted the mission to elevate Thai higher education on the global stage. 

 

Clinical Professor Emeritus Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, M.D., chairman of the Mahidol University Council, also offered his congratulations on the union.

 

University Presidents Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat (Chula), Professor Dr Pongruk Sribanditmongkol, M.D. (CMU), and Professor Piyamitr Sritara, M.D. (Mahidol) outlined a shared roadmap. 
 

 

 

Their joint mission focuses on developing talent across all generations and supporting the start-up ecosystem to solve pressing social and environmental issues.

 

The signing of the Memorandum of Academic Cooperation marks a shift towards strategic unity. 

 

Beyond research and development, the alliance is committed to embedding integrity and transparency within the Thai education system, ensuring a foundation for sustainable national growth.
 

 

 

