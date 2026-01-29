Indonesian shares rattled as Goldman cuts rating after MSCI halts index moves

Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has downgraded Indonesian equities to “underweight”, warning that MSCI Inc.’s concerns about Indonesia’s stock market could trigger more than US$13 billion of outflows if Indonesia were to be reclassified to frontier market status.

Markets are now focusing on the worst-case scenario: if Indonesia is downgraded from “emerging market” status, passive funds that track MSCI indices could be forced to sell as much as US$7.8 billion of Indonesian equities.

In addition, a further US$5.6 billion of outflows could be triggered if another index provider, FTSE Russell, were to reassess its methodology and Indonesia’s market status as well.

Timothy Moe and his team wrote in a research note that they expect sustained selling pressure to emerge—though not necessarily panic selling immediately—and warned that the situation could become a significant negative overhang, weighing on Indonesia’s market performance over the longer term.

They added that many active fund managers in the region currently hold relatively high allocations to Indonesian equities. As a result, the risk of a downgrade, heightened volatility and weaker liquidity could accelerate portfolio de-risking by longer-term investors.