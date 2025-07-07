Goldman Sachs Bets on AI Boom in Asia, Urges Shift to Korean and Taiwanese Tech Stocks

Global investment giant Goldman Sachs is repositioning its Asian equity strategy, urging investors to increase their exposure to South Korean and Taiwanese technology shares, betting on the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

This move comes as a leading Thai brokerage, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKP), paints a cautious picture for the domestic market, advising a focus on international diversification.

Speaking at the "Future of Asia" seminar in May, Timothy Moe, Goldman Sachs' Chief Asia Pacific Regional Equity Strategist, highlighted a global economy that, while still growing, is experiencing a slowdown.

He pointed to persistent risks from tax uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, recommending investors seek out "idiosyncratic opportunities" less reliant on broader macroeconomic factors.

Moe noted that a 10% rise in oil prices, potentially triggered by Middle East conflicts, could trim global GDP by 0.1% and push inflation up by 0.2%.

In such a volatile environment, he suggested that ASEAN-4 markets, commodity stocks, and defensive equities might outperform the wider Asian market.

For the US market, Goldman Sachs has marginally raised its GDP forecasts and lowered the probability of a recession, attributing this to easing tax pressures.

However, concerns remain over fiscal indiscipline, which could weigh on the dollar and bond markets. The bank projects the S&P 500 to yield around 4-5% over the next 12 months, provided a recession is avoided, setting a target of 6,500 points.

