Trump lists global central banks, including \'Thailand,\' to pressure Fed

SUMMER DATA IS THE KEY

Though Trump's insistence on rate cuts could make for a difficult confirmation hearing - the Fed is supposed to act independently of the wants of elected officials - data this summer will be key to whether tensions between the White House and the central bank intensify or ease in coming weeks if policymakers find a path to rate cuts on their own.

Investors expect the Fed to resume cutting the benchmark policy rate at the September meeting and move steadily lower from there. Economists from Goldman Sachs, who have been pessimistic about the U.S. growth and inflation outlook and had expected the Fed to wait until the end of the year to cut rates, on Monday pulled their estimated first cut into September as well.

"We thought that the peak summer tariff effects on monthly inflation would make it awkward to cut sooner. But the very early evidence suggests that the tariff effects look a bit smaller than we expected, other disinflationary forces have been stronger, and we suspect that the Fed leadership shares our view that tariffs will only have a one-time price level effect," Goldman economists wrote.

Waller has said cuts could be warranted as soon as the Fed's July meeting, and paused if inflation does begin to rise.

The Fed receives new jobs data on Thursday, covering the month of June, which will indicate if the labour market is beginning to sputter, a development that could also add to the case for rate cuts sooner rather than later. New inflation data is released next week.

July 9 is also top of mind for the Fed: That's the day the current suspension of some of Trump's tariffs expires, and it remains unclear whether import taxes will skyrocket or Trump's program will be delayed again pending negotiations.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic repeated on Monday that he still sees the central bank cutting its interest rate target just once this year, while suggesting there's no urgency to act given the level of uncertainty.

“I think we actually have some luxury to be patient because labour markets are actually quite solid," Bostic said in an event hosted by Market News International. “I think there is actually more pricing to come, and it is more a question of time, of when and not if...This is still going to take some time before we'll sort of know the answer to those sorts of things."