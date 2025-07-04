3 scenarios for Thai stocks in the wake of Vietnam's trade deal with the US

However, Sorrabhol said that Vietnam's stock market showed little reaction, with a modest 0.4% increase on Thursday. Meanwhile, Thailand is facing an important decision regarding US import tariffs. There are three potential scenarios for the direction of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the economy over the next 24 hours.

Scenario 1: Delay in Negotiations

If Thailand cannot finalise its trade talks and needs to request an extension of about one month, this could happen if Thailand revisits its strategy after observing Vietnam’s deal. Such delays are not uncommon, as many countries go through multiple rounds of negotiations. In this case, the SET Index is likely to fluctuate within the range of 1,050-1,145 points throughout the month.

Scenario 2: Successful Negotiations

If Thailand succeeds in negotiating a tariff reduction of around 18-25%, based on Vietnam’s terms, Thailand’s GDP could see an uptick from 1.4% to 1.6%. The SET Index could rise from 1,145 points to approximately 1,210 points. Stocks such as DELTA, KCE, AMATA, and WHA are expected to see significant gains, making them good investment choices.

Scenario 3: Worst-Case Scenario

In the worst-case scenario, if Thailand fails to reach a deal while other countries succeed, and the import tariff increases to 36% on July 9, Thailand’s GDP growth forecast would remain at 1.4%, with no potential upside. The SET Index might decline, but the drop is expected to be limited, with a support level around 1,050 points. The market has likely already priced in this worst-case scenario, preventing further significant declines.

Sorrabhol added that Thailand should be cautious about four key sectors if Vietnam gains a competitive edge with a 20% tariff while Thailand faces a 36% tariff. These sectors include:

Agriculture

Clothing and footwear

Textiles

Electronics – computers, components, and circuit boards

The competition from Vietnam would put Thailand at a significant disadvantage, he added.