Inheritance boosts Chanin’s stake to 52.12%, tightening Dusit control

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) has reported changes to the shareholding structure of Chanut & Children Co Ltd (“Chanut & Children”), a major shareholder of the company that holds 49.74% of Dusit’s total issued shares, as follows:

On 28 January 2026, Chanin Donavanik, the company’s acting chairman and group chief executive officer (“Chanin”), received an inheritance of 379,500 shares in Chanut & Children, representing 5.05% of Chanat & Children’s total issued shares, from the estate of Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui.

Following the transfer, Chanin’s holding in Chanut & Children rose to 52.12% of Chanut & Children’s total issued shares. As a result, his shareholding in Chanut & Children exceeded 50% of the total voting rights in Chanut & Children.

This is deemed to constitute an acquisition of control in Chanut & Children, which is a major shareholder of Dusit, under the criteria for obtaining “significant control” of a juristic person that already holds shares in the company (the “Chain Principle”).

However, the acquisition of control in Chanut & Children is exempt from the obligation to make a tender offer for Dusit’s securities under Clause 9(1) of the Capital Market Supervisory Board Notification TorJor 12/2554 on the rules, conditions and procedures for the acquisition of securities for business takeover (as amended), as the shares were acquired through inheritance.