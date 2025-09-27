Central Pattana denies meddling in Dusit Thani shareholding, warns of legal action

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), a shareholder partner of Dusit Thani Plc, issued a statement refuting claims that it has interfered in the company’s shareholding, clarifying the following points:

  • Central Pattana has been a business partner with Dusit Thani since 2017 in developing the Dusit Central Park project, investing over THB 20 billion. The project, including the hotel, office buildings, and shopping centre, officially opened on September 4, 2025 and has been well received as a new landmark reflecting world-class development potential. The total project value is estimated at THB 46 billion.
  • Currently, Central Pattana holds 145,238,320 shares, representing 17.09% of all Dusit Thani shares since 2018. The company has consistently respected the management of the majority shareholders and supported operations responsibly.

Central Pattana emphasised that when it was proposed to send representatives to the board of Dusit Thani, it was solely to provide expertise and support the company’s growth. Board nominations were made strictly in proportion to shareholding and do not grant control over Dusit Thani.

The company operates under strict corporate governance standards, including managing conflicts of interest, consistent with its practices in domestic and international joint ventures.

As Dusit Thani is managed by the majority shareholder Chanat and Children Co Ltd, Central Pattana confirms it has no involvement in the company’s management decisions.

For 45 years, Central Pattana has maintained transparent governance, auditing, and sustainable growth practices. The company reserves the right to take legal action against any false claims or statements that may mislead the public.

