Central Pattana denies meddling in Dusit Thani shareholding, warns of legal action

Central Pattana emphasised that when it was proposed to send representatives to the board of Dusit Thani, it was solely to provide expertise and support the company’s growth. Board nominations were made strictly in proportion to shareholding and do not grant control over Dusit Thani.

The company operates under strict corporate governance standards, including managing conflicts of interest, consistent with its practices in domestic and international joint ventures.

As Dusit Thani is managed by the majority shareholder Chanat and Children Co Ltd, Central Pattana confirms it has no involvement in the company’s management decisions.

For 45 years, Central Pattana has maintained transparent governance, auditing, and sustainable growth practices. The company reserves the right to take legal action against any false claims or statements that may mislead the public.