Central Pattana denies rumours, clarifies Dusit Thani shareholding

Referring to recent reports, which it said were based on a misunderstanding of its investment policy, Central Pattana stated that it rejects the information circulated publicly and wishes to clarify as follows:
The company has been a co-investor and business partner with Dusit Thani in developing the Dusit Central Park project since 2017, with a total investment value of over 20 billion baht.
The project has made steady progress, with the hotel and office tower already in operation, and the Central Park shopping complex scheduled to open on September 4 2025.
Central Pattana currently holds 145.23 million Dusit Thani shares, representing 17.09% of the company’s total shares, a stake it has maintained since 2018. The company stressed that it has consistently respected the management of the major shareholders and supported Dusit Thani’s operations.
When invited to nominate a representative to serve as a Dusit Thani director, Central Pattana considered this an opportunity to contribute its knowledge and expertise to support Dusit Thani’s continued growth.
The company emphasised that such a nomination is in line with normal practice for shareholder participation based on shareholding proportion, and does not confer any controlling power over Dusit Thani.
Central Pattana further underlined that it operates with good intentions and adheres to corporate governance principles applicable to listed companies on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, including strict oversight of conflict-of-interest matters.
The company noted that this has always been its standard practice in joint ventures with domestic and international business partners.
Dusit Thani, meanwhile, is managed by its major shareholder, Chanut and Children, with which Central Pattana affirmed it has no involvement in decision-making.
Over its 45 years of operations, Central Pattana said it has consistently upheld transparency, earned regulatory recognition, and delivered sustainable growth for all stakeholders.