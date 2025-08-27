Central Pattana denies rumours, clarifies Dusit Thani shareholding

Referring to recent reports, which it said were based on a misunderstanding of its investment policy, Central Pattana stated that it rejects the information circulated publicly and wishes to clarify as follows:

The company has been a co-investor and business partner with Dusit Thani in developing the Dusit Central Park project since 2017, with a total investment value of over 20 billion baht.

The project has made steady progress, with the hotel and office tower already in operation, and the Central Park shopping complex scheduled to open on September 4 2025.