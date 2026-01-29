Fashion-Branded Etro Residences Set Phuket Price Record at THB 830,000 per SQM (USD 26,350)

The ultra-limited development, located within the Gardens of Eden project in Bangtao, launched on 10 January 2026. Two of the eight units were sold within the first three days, indicating early absorption despite a sharply elevated price point. Data from C9 Hotelworks places Phuket’s branded condominium average at THB 197,745 per square metre, rising to THB 212,113 in the Bangtao–Kamala corridor, highlighting the scale of the premium achieved by the ETRO-branded product.

The project is ETRO’s first branded residential development in Asia and represents Thailand’s first international fashion-branded residences, signaling a further expansion of global luxury brands into Southeast Asia’s high-end real estate market. The residences were developed by Amal Development in partnership with The One Atelier.

The scheme comprises eight units in total, including three-bedroom residences and a single penthouse, a supply profile that industry analysts note is increasingly common in ultra-prime developments targeting global high-net-worth buyers rather than local demand.

Market observers say the pricing performance reflects a combination of constrained supply in prime Bangtao, increasing international buyer interest, and growing acceptance of global fashion and lifestyle brands as value drivers in residential real estate across resort destinations.