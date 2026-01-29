Fashion-Branded Etro Residences Set Phuket Price Record at THB 830,000 per SQM (USD 26,350)

The ultra-limited development, located within the Gardens of Eden project in Bangtao, launched on 10 January 2026. Two of the eight units were sold within the first three days, indicating early absorption despite a sharply elevated price point. Data from C9 Hotelworks places Phuket’s branded condominium average at THB 197,745 per square metre, rising to THB 212,113 in the Bangtao–Kamala corridor, highlighting the scale of the premium achieved by the ETRO-branded product.
The project is ETRO’s first branded residential development in Asia and represents Thailand’s first international fashion-branded residences, signaling a further expansion of global luxury brands into Southeast Asia’s high-end real estate market. The residences were developed by Amal Development in partnership with The One Atelier.
The scheme comprises eight units in total, including three-bedroom residences and a single penthouse, a supply profile that industry analysts note is increasingly common in ultra-prime developments targeting global high-net-worth buyers rather than local demand.
Market observers say the pricing performance reflects a combination of constrained supply in prime Bangtao, increasing international buyer interest, and growing acceptance of global fashion and lifestyle brands as value drivers in residential real estate across resort destinations.
Three-bedroom residences spanning, 220 square metres, sold at a cost of THB182,600,000 (USD5,796,825), comes complete with open-plan interiors, ETRO Home furnishings, sea-view terraces, and private plunge pools. The crowning penthouse delivers 415 square metres of double-height living space, a rooftop infinity pool, and sweeping Andaman Sea views.
Prices include bespoke design and ultra–high-end materials not found in any other project in Phuket including green marble, teak wood flooring, Schüco double-glazed windows, furniture and décor by Etro and separate parking.
Yana Chuvalova, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gardens of Eden, said: “Achieving a new island price record so soon after launch is a powerful endorsement of our vision for Gardens of Eden. Etro Residences Phuket represents a rare convergence of global fashion, design excellence, and Phuket’s most desirable beachfront location, and the market response has exceeded our expectations.”
The record-breaking sales further reinforce the momentum of Gardens of Eden, a 13.4-hectare beachfront development just 50 metres from Bangtao Beach. With THB 4.9 billion already achieved in sales and new phases accelerating global demand, the project continues to elevate Phuket’s status as a world-class destination for branded luxury living.
ETRO Residences Phuket is positioned within the master-planned Gardens of Eden community across the Eden, Park, and Lake Residences phases.
Note: 1 USD = THB 31.5