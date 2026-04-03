UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

Executives of U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA), led by Keeree Kanjanapas, together with board members and chief executive officer Wirawat Panthawangkun, joined Chula Sukmanop and other executives from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) for a blessing ceremony at the monument of Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, at the monument plaza of the Naval Aviation Division under the Royal Thai Fleet on Friday (April 3, 2026).

The ceremony marked the official start of the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development is regarded as an important megaproject for both EECO and the government.