UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

Executives of U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA), led by Keeree Kanjanapas, together with board members and chief executive officer Wirawat Panthawangkun, joined Chula Sukmanop and other executives from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) for a blessing ceremony at the monument of Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, at the monument plaza of the Naval Aviation Division under the Royal Thai Fleet on Friday (April 3, 2026).
The ceremony marked the official start of the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.
The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development is regarded as an important megaproject for both EECO and the government.
The project is intended to develop U-Tapao into Bangkok’s third international airport and a national aviation hub, while also turning the Eastern Aviation City into a world-class high-value tourism destination.
It will feature a wide range of businesses to serve different needs and create a complete ecosystem.
Backed by the reputation and experience of UTA’s three shareholders, the project has attracted broad interest from foreign investors and major Thai private-sector players.
From now on, UTA can begin development of the project and the new passenger terminal.
In the initial phase, the airport is expected to have the capacity to handle 3 million passengers a year.
At the same time, EECO will need to work with relevant state agencies to secure the support measures required for the project, which will be crucial in attracting financial backing and building confidence among investors and lending institutions.
With the Notice to Proceed (NTP) taking effect on April 3, UTA has relaxed the condition that required the state to complete both the construction plan and the start of operations for the high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao before UTA could begin developing the airport project.
Even so, the high-speed rail link remains a key success factor for the project, and EECO still needs to resolve the outstanding issues quickly so work on the rail scheme can begin as soon as possible and services can open alongside the airport.