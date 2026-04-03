UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026

The project moves into development after the NTP takes effect, while EECO pushes support measures and the HSR link remains essential.

  • U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA) officially launched the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project on April 3, 2026.
  • The project aims to develop U-Tapao into Bangkok’s third international airport and a national aviation hub, while also creating a world-class tourism destination.
  • Initial development will focus on a new passenger terminal with the capacity to handle 3 million passengers per year.
  • UTA is proceeding with the project after relaxing a condition that required the associated high-speed rail link to be under construction first, though the rail line is still considered a key success factor.

Executives of U-Tapao International Aviation Co., Ltd. (UTA), led by Keeree Kanjanapas, together with board members and chief executive officer Wirawat Panthawangkun, joined Chula Sukmanop and other executives from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) for a blessing ceremony at the monument of Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon, at the monument plaza of the Naval Aviation Division under the Royal Thai Fleet on Friday (April 3, 2026).

The ceremony marked the official start of the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development is regarded as an important megaproject for both EECO and the government.

UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

The project is intended to develop U-Tapao into Bangkok’s third international airport and a national aviation hub, while also turning the Eastern Aviation City into a world-class high-value tourism destination.

It will feature a wide range of businesses to serve different needs and create a complete ecosystem.

Backed by the reputation and experience of UTA’s three shareholders, the project has attracted broad interest from foreign investors and major Thai private-sector players.

From now on, UTA can begin development of the project and the new passenger terminal.

In the initial phase, the airport is expected to have the capacity to handle 3 million passengers a year.

UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

At the same time, EECO will need to work with relevant state agencies to secure the support measures required for the project, which will be crucial in attracting financial backing and building confidence among investors and lending institutions.

With the Notice to Proceed (NTP) taking effect on April 3, UTA has relaxed the condition that required the state to complete both the construction plan and the start of operations for the high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao before UTA could begin developing the airport project.

Even so, the high-speed rail link remains a key success factor for the project, and EECO still needs to resolve the outstanding issues quickly so work on the rail scheme can begin as soon as possible and services can open alongside the airport.

UTA starts U-Tapao airport and eastern aviation city project

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