Vietnam faces April flight cutbacks as aviation fuel supplies tighten

Vietnam imports more than two-thirds of its jet fuel needs, with 60 per cent coming from China and Thailand, according to documents from the aviation regulator and importers seen by Reuters.

“There are risks of jet fuel shortages for Vietnamese airlines from the beginning of April and the following months,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a March 9 document sent to the Ministry of Transport.

It said airlines should review their plans, especially for domestic routes, and instructed airport operators to prepare additional parking space for Vietnamese carriers.

Vietnam has also seen reduced supplies from Singapore, the document showed.

In separate documents viewed by Reuters, major importers Petrolimex and Skypec said they could guarantee jet fuel supplies only for March.

Skypec urged the regulator to restrict air transport to essential domestic routes if the conflict drags on.

All documents were issued after China urged its refiners not to agree to new exports in early March, but preceded a hard ban on refined fuel exports from March 11.