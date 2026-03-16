War triggers ‘global aviation crisis’ as oil surges and airspace closures drive ticket prices higher

The war between the United States, Israel and Iran is spreading across the Middle East. Air strikes have forced airspace closures, while oil prices are surging—creating a domino effect that has become a “global aviation crisis”, described as one of the most serious since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The situation is driving route changes, flight suspensions, airport closures and higher fares—now seen as a major turning point for the global aviation industry.

Jet fuel is the lifeblood of aviation. Fuel typically accounts for 25%-35% of total operating costs. Even a small price increase can wipe out airline profits on a huge scale.

With conflict intensifying between Iran and US bases in the Persian Gulf, global concerns about oil shortages have risen further. Analysts warn that if unrest drags on, jet fuel prices could spike rapidly and sharply, directly hitting airlines.

The website Discovery Alert reported that in an extreme oil price surge, a mid-sized airline consuming an average of 5,000 barrels of fuel per day would face an additional cost burden of about US$700,000 to US$1,050,000 per day (roughly 25-38 million baht per day) compared with normal oil-price conditions.

If the situation lasts for an entire year, the cumulative cost—from the oil price differential alone—would reach US$255-384 million, or about 9-13 billion baht.