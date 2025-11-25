Dusit Thani Positions for 2026 Revenue Peak as Central Park Project Nears Completion

Developer reports 95% sales of ultra-luxury residences worth THB 17bn as Bangkok's property market splits between thriving high-end and stagnant mass segments.

Thailand's property sector has evolved into a market of stark contrasts, with luxury developments thriving whilst the mass market remains constrained by structural economic challenges.

The divergence presents developers with a binary choice: compete in the capital-intensive ultra-luxury segment or navigate the troubled waters of domestic housing—a choice Dusit Thani addressed on Tuesday when announcing its flagship project has secured 17 billion baht in residential sales.

Bangkok's premium property market has experienced substantial growth, driven by international buyers, particularly from China and Myanmar, seeking residences in the central business district.

The supply of "ultimate class" properties—those exceeding 100 million baht —has expanded from virtually zero units in 2015 to nearly 400 units, demonstrating sustained appetite for ultra-luxury offerings amongst high-net-worth individuals.

Conversely, the lower-tier residential market faces considerable headwinds. Thailand's household debt climbed to 104% of GDP in late 2024, severely constraining purchasing power amongst domestic buyers.

Mortgage rejection rates for properties below 3 million baht reached 70% in 2024, with projections indicating further deterioration into 2026.

The sector also contends with 1.57 trillion baht in unsold inventory, a credit squeeze affecting developers, and escalating land costs in prime locations.