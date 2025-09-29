DUSIT CEO Accuses Central Group Rival of Attempting Data Theft Through Hostile Takeover Bid

The boardroom battle for control of hospitality giant Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) has escalated, with Group CEO and Acting Chairman Chanin Donavanik publicly accusing a rival group of attempting a corporate takeover to gain access to confidential business strategies and customer data.

Chanin confirmed that key decisions at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 26 September were postponed until 4 December 2025, specifically to allow regulatory bodies to assess potential monopolistic behaviour.

In a formal statement to shareholders, Chanin revealed that the postponement of agendas—including motions to appoint new directors and alter director authority—was necessary to "protect the interests of minority shareholders" following complaints lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Trade Competition Commission (TCC).

The CEO directly referenced concerns that the major shareholder driving the motions, Chanat and Children Co Ltd., may be acting in concert with others to take over the company in a manner that could qualify as a business merger leading to a monopoly or the acquisition of market-dominant power, requiring specific authorisation from the TCC.

Chanin’s primary objection centres on the deep competition between the Dusit Thani Group and the Central Group, a major player in retail and hospitality.