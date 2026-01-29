Motorway safety boost: AI system spots and halts wrong-way vehicle in record time

The Department of Highways (DOH) revealed on Thursday (January 29) the success of using intelligent AI technology for proactive traffic management on the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81).
The system successfully detected and intercepted a vehicle driving against traffic, preventing serious accidents and ensuring commuter safety.
The Automatic Traffic Incident Detection (ATID) system, designed to automatically detect accidents and irregularities, instantly sent an alert to the Traffic Operations Centre (TOC) at the Bang Yai Toll Plaza after spotting a private passenger car driving against traffic at KM 18, heading toward Kanchanaburi, at 7.55pm on January 22.
Upon receiving the alert, officials strictly followed safety protocols:
This successful intervention reflects the efficiency of integrating high-level technology with professional operations, allowing personnel to reach the site rapidly and resolve the situation in a short timeframe.
"The Department of Highways reminds all drivers that driving against traffic on a motorway is a critically dangerous behaviour. Please strictly adhere to traffic regulations."
If you encounter irregularities or require assistance on the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81), please contact: