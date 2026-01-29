Motorway safety boost: AI system spots and halts wrong-way vehicle in record time

AI's instant alert prompted a coordinated response involving a traffic operations centre, rescue units, and Highway Police.

The Department of Highways (DOH) revealed on Thursday (January 29) the success of using intelligent AI technology for proactive traffic management on the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81).

The system successfully detected and intercepted a vehicle driving against traffic, preventing serious accidents and ensuring commuter safety.

ATID AI System: Precise Detection and Real-Time Alerts

The Automatic Traffic Incident Detection (ATID) system, designed to automatically detect accidents and irregularities, instantly sent an alert to the Traffic Operations Centre (TOC) at the Bang Yai Toll Plaza after spotting a private passenger car driving against traffic at KM 18, heading toward Kanchanaburi, at 7.55pm on January 22.

Seamless Coordination Resolution Within 19 Minutes

Upon receiving the alert, officials strictly followed safety protocols:

  • CCTV Verification: Monitored the vehicle’s exact coordinates and behaviour.
  • Rescue Unit Deployment: Rescue teams from BGSR 81 secured the area to prevent secondary accidents and facilitate other commuters.
  • Highway Police Coordination: Collaborated to intercept the vehicle and take the driver into custody by 8.14pm for legal proceedings.

Confidence in Every Journey on Motorway M81

This successful intervention reflects the efficiency of integrating high-level technology with professional operations, allowing personnel to reach the site rapidly and resolve the situation in a short timeframe.

"The Department of Highways reminds all drivers that driving against traffic on a motorway is a critically dangerous behaviour. Please strictly adhere to traffic regulations."

Contact and Assistance

If you encounter irregularities or require assistance on the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81), please contact:

  • DOH Hotline: 1586, press 81
  • Operating Hours: 24 Hours (Toll-free across all networks)

