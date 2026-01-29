Motorway safety boost: AI system spots and halts wrong-way vehicle in record time

The Department of Highways (DOH) revealed on Thursday (January 29) the success of using intelligent AI technology for proactive traffic management on the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81).

The system successfully detected and intercepted a vehicle driving against traffic, preventing serious accidents and ensuring commuter safety.

ATID AI System: Precise Detection and Real-Time Alerts

The Automatic Traffic Incident Detection (ATID) system, designed to automatically detect accidents and irregularities, instantly sent an alert to the Traffic Operations Centre (TOC) at the Bang Yai Toll Plaza after spotting a private passenger car driving against traffic at KM 18, heading toward Kanchanaburi, at 7.55pm on January 22.