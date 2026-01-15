Highways Dept suspends construction of elevated M82 motorway following fatal crane collapse

Highways Department director-general Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn on Thursday ordered the suspension of construction on the seventh section of the M82 elevated expressway’s Ekkachai-Ban Praew section following a fatal crane collapse in the morning.
Piyapong said the construction of the seventh section of the Ekkachai-Ban Praew section of the M82 motorway was immediately suspended, pending an investigation into the cause of the accident and a review of safety measures to prevent similar incidents.
The accident occurred at 9:15 am when a launching gantry, which was fitting prefabricated concrete blocks to form the elevated expressway’s floor, broke in the middle and fell onto two passing vehicles. Two people in the vehicles were killed, and two others were injured. The accident took place at kilometre marker 30 of Rama II highway in Samut Sakhon.
Piyapong stated that he had instructed officials and the contractor to clear the wreckage in an effort to resume traffic on the highway as soon as possible.
The department closed the main highway for both outbound and inbound traffic from kilometre marker 30+000 to kilometre marker 30+500 until the wreckage could be cleared. Highway police were deployed to direct traffic off the main highway to frontage roads for the closed section.
Piyapong also said two large cranes were deployed to lift the wreckage so rescue officials could retrieve the bodies of the victims from the vehicles.
He expressed the Highways Department’s deep regret, offering condolences to the families of the victims. The department will coordinate with the contractor to provide compensation to the families.