Highways Dept suspends construction of elevated M82 motorway following fatal crane collapse

Highways Department director-general Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn on Thursday ordered the suspension of construction on the seventh section of the M82 elevated expressway’s Ekkachai-Ban Praew section following a fatal crane collapse in the morning.

Piyapong said the construction of the seventh section of the Ekkachai-Ban Praew section of the M82 motorway was immediately suspended, pending an investigation into the cause of the accident and a review of safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

The accident occurred at 9:15 am when a launching gantry, which was fitting prefabricated concrete blocks to form the elevated expressway’s floor, broke in the middle and fell onto two passing vehicles. Two people in the vehicles were killed, and two others were injured. The accident took place at kilometre marker 30 of Rama II highway in Samut Sakhon.