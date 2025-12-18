Expectations rise for Window Dressing as funds adjust portfolios to new index criteria

Paradorn Tiaronpramote, Director of Research at Asia Plus Securities, said that while Window Dressing is still expected, this year’s momentum appears weaker than in previous years. He pointed out that the purchase of THAIESG funds this year has been relatively quiet. After the launch of THAIESGX, trading has not been as active, and institutional funds or investors have already sold a net 7.5 billion baht this month.

Although fund buying has been subdued, there is still hope that Window Dressing could be replaced by other factors, such as the upcoming elections or reduced pressure from the Thai-Cambodian border situation. These changes might encourage other investors to take over the role of driving Window Dressing.

Foreign investors are expected to play a part in this replacement, as the strong baht has prompted them to buy Thai stocks. Foreign investors are particularly drawn to changes and political developments, which could lead to an increase in foreign capital inflows.

In December 2025, foreign investors have already purchased a net 4.1 billion baht of Thai stocks, marking the second month of net buying this year. The first month of net buying was July 2025, with a net purchase of 16 billion baht. Although foreign net purchases have occurred for two consecutive months, the overall foreign investment for the year remains a net outflow of 108 billion baht.

Apichart Phubunjerdkul, Senior Director of Strategic Analysis at TISCO Securities, stated that statistics show the probability of Window Dressing in Q4 is higher than in other quarters, at around 69%, with an average positive return of 0.3%. The main supporting factor is the capital inflow from tax-saving funds, which typically increases at the end of the year, particularly after Christmas, when investors are aware of their bonuses and start planning for taxes.

However, this year, the Window Dressing effect is expected to be weaker than in previous years, as some of the investment funds were pulled out earlier, especially after the sale of the THAIESGX fund in May-June. Additionally, the ongoing sluggish stock market in Thailand for the third consecutive year has made investors cautious, and some remain hesitant to reinvest after past losses from LTF funds.

As for the direction of foreign capital, although there have been inflows at the beginning of December, these are mostly short-term speculative investments driven by a stronger baht. Foreign capital is waiting for more clarity on political and economic policies before making serious investment decisions.