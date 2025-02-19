New Thai ESG fund on the horizon



The move comes as the Thai capital market grapples with various challenges. While investors are now eligible to sell their matured LTF holdings, many are hesitant due to average losses of 5-10%. The new ESG fund aims to offer a potentially more stable and responsible investment option during this period of market downturn.

“The investment structure and benefits are currently under discussion and may differ from the existing Thai ESG Fund,” Lavaron noted. “However, the focus remains firmly on domestic investment.”

The ministry is keen to expedite the process and expects to finalise the details by the end of the first quarter of this year, allowing investors to transfer their matured LTF holdings into the new fund. The core principle of promoting long-term savings over a five-year period will be maintained.

